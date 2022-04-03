In just two years, thousands of Democrats are set to meet in El Paso.
The Sun City has been chosen to host the 2024 Texas Democratic Convention, said Dora Oaxaca, chair of the El Paso County Democratic Party.
She said El Paso was chosen over San Antonio.
“We’re evolving and elevating as a city,” Oaxaca said. “We sold the fact that we’re unique. This is going to help leverage other conventions.”
The last time the Texas Democratic state convention was held in El Paso was more than 20 years ago, Oaxaca said.
The 2024 convention will be held Downtown at the Judson F. Williams Convention Center. Oaxaca said it could bring in upwards of 10,000 people to El Paso and would boost the economy and generate revenue through hotel and car rental taxes.
“It’s not the 75,000 they brought in during that bowling convention, but most definitely it’s going to make a mark and put that presence of who we are on the border and dismiss all those myths,” Oaxaca said.
There’s no date set for the 2024 convention, but Oaxaca said it would be held in the summer.
Oaxaca said the El Paso County Democratic Party is partnering with Destination El Paso for the convention.
Jose Garcia, president and CEO of Destination El Paso, said Brooke Underwood, the executive director of Visit El Paso, led the efforts for the organization to bring the convention to the city.
“We’re very excited about the outcome, and we’re excited to host the Texas state Democrats in 2024,” Garcia said.
Email El Paso Inc. reporter Sara Sanchez at sesanchez@elpasoinc.com or call (915) 534-4422.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.