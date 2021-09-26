The El Paso Times’ daily circulation peaked in the early 1990s at about 103,000.
Today, it’s less than 14,000, and the newspaper that began in 1881 is moving its printing operations to Juárez to save itself from the fate of many daily papers in the U.S. Beginning next month, it will be printed at the El Diario de Juárez newspaper plant.
The El Paso Times newsroom is in smaller quarters at 500 W. Overland and will remain in operation there.
The El Paso Times’ slow decline in circulation and the corresponding loss of editors, reporters, photographers and copy editors is the story of America’s daily newspapers today.
Asked if the move will secure the newspaper’s future for a while at least, the Times’ executive and regional editor, Tim Archuleta, provided a company statement that read, “Our commitment is to preserve the future of local journalism and empower communities.”
As for when the publishing transfer will happen, he responded, “The last issue printed at our facility will be Oct. 4, for publication of the Oct. 5 issue.”
The production employees learned on Sept. 9 that they are being laid off and that they will receive assistance finding new jobs from Gannett, the newspaper giant that publishes USA Today and over 100 local newspapers, including the Times.
“Those employees made significant contributions to the El Paso Times, especially during major news events where our community relied on us to provide important news coverage,” Archuleta said.
Transporting the El Paso Times newspapers across the border every day will not affect newsroom deadline times for reporters or the paper’s delivery times in yards every morning in El Paso, he said.
But Friday night high school football scores still won’t arrive till Sunday.
Archuleta, 55, came from the Corpus Christi Caller-Times where he was editor in 2019.
He now oversees the El Paso Times, Gannett’s Las Cruces Sun-News and three other small but longstanding newspapers in New Mexico: The Alamogordo Daily News, Carlsbad Current-Argus and the Deming Headlight.
Spreading newspaper editors thin is also a sign of what’s happening at newspapers today.
Archuleta declined a telephone interview to answer further questions.
The Times’ press building occupies the backside of what was the newspaper’s entire operation until the city bought the Times’ office building at 300 N. Campbell. The city acquired it in 2012 to replace the 10-story city hall building it demolished to make way for a Downtown baseball stadium.
City documents show the sale price for the 87,126-square-foot newspaper building that went up in 1991 was $12.25 million and paid for by the sale of certificates of obligation.
Now the question is whether the city will acquire the Times’ two-story press building that is still attached to City Hall.
While it seems inevitable, no one at City Hall is talking openly about the purchase or the price for a building on the tax rolls at $164,257, which does not include the massive press that occupies the basement and first floor of the two-story building.
One city official said, “They did approach us a few months ago, but it was like, ‘We’re not going to move out for, like, five years.
“So, then the news came out that they’re moving to Juárez. It was on the council’s executive session last week, so we all just found this out.
“We’re not even at a point where there’s been a question about how much is this going to cost. Do we have the money? Do we want to do this? That decision hasn’t been made by City Council. It all happened so quickly, and we found out when everyone else found out.”
City spokesperson Laura Cruz-Acosta gave the city’s official position: “At this point, there is no information to share.”
The El Paso Central Appraisal District has three records of properties associated with the Times. The press building and offices at 401 Mills are valued at $4.6 million for tax purposes.
El Paso Inc.’s founder and former publisher, Tom Fenton, was editor and publisher of the Times from 1986 to 1993 – before starting Inc. He said Gannett’s decision to move printing operations for the Times and the company’s papers in New Mexico was a surprise to just about everyone.
“The only thing that makes sense to me is that Gannett is struggling under a tremendous debt load, and this represents an opportunity to pull some quick cash,” Fenton said. “They could print in Phoenix, and it likely would still be profitable.
“But printing in Juárez represents a much more profitable scenario. Personnel and paper represent the largest cost items in newspaper production, so by paying Mexican labor rates, there would be considerable savings.”
In addition to not having to pay U.S. wages for pressmen, the Times will also shed the costs of workers’ compensation, health insurance, Social Security and taxes.
As for selling and removing the newspaper’s press, which cost about $30 million when it was new in the early 1990s, it probably won’t be easy, said Linus Williams, CEO of Stigler Printing in Stigler, Oklahoma, who has watched public sales.
“I’d be challenged to really give you any kind of a sense of what the value of that press is,” Williams said. “We’re experiencing a time in our industry where these closures are not uncommon.
“Newspaper presses are shutting down continuously, and I’m seeing auction notices all the time, as well as brokers who are trying to sell presses. I am occasionally hearing that overseas, there are big press being shipped to India or someplace like that.”
