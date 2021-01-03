El Paso’s tech startup economy just gained a little bit more value.
Parabeac, a startup that creates products to make workflow more simple for app designers and engineers, received a $300,000 pre-seed investment in December to help grow its operations.
The Parabeac software converts graphic files from app designers into Flutter code, which is then used by app developers to create the programs and backbones that make their product’s functional.
Ivan Huerta, co-founder and CEO of Parabeac, said the startup had dabbled in several different products and technologies before landing on their current iteration. He said it helps save time and smooths the processes between app designers and developers.
“It’s really important for Silicon Valley and developing mobile apps,” Huerta said. “It saves development teams and designer teams a bunch of time.”
Huerta said he and his team have spent the past year reaching out to investors. The most recent round of investment was led by Joseph Advisory Services, and the startup has raised about $500,000 to date.
Huerta, 23, said he started Parabeac in a UTEP dorm room, and the company was founded in March 2017. He said he first started creating all sorts of apps using Bluetooth beacon technology.
He learned of the workflow gap between app developers and designers after talking with companies and others in Silicon Valley.
The Parabeac software, Huerta said, can make it easier for a designer and developer to be on the same page of where the product needs to go.
Typically, Huerta said, an app designer would email pictures and other graphic files of what they want the app to look like, while the designer would then try to translate those drawings or pictures into a workable app. Flutter helps make that process go smoother on both ends.
Partners in the company also include co-founder Eduardo Herrera, John Dupree and David Overton.
After creating Parabeac, Huerta said he was able to raise some money for the product and dropped out of college.
Huerta is also an entrepreneur in residence at Sandbox Ventures, a community in El Paso that helps connect startups to capital and other support.
He said he believes El Paso’s budding startup economy is growing, and that there are benefits to creating a company in the borderland instead of the Bay Area.
“It’s significantly cheaper to be here than in the Bay Area,” Huerta said. “There are not a lot of tech startups so when you do decide to create one you’re something special. In the Bay Area, it’s not that significant.”
Huerta said he and Herrera both graduated from Hanks High School but didn’t have the typical trajectory of a California startup.
“It’s definitely challenging to do it here. We don’t have enough failures in El Paso,” Huerta said. “It was hard to learn the things that work, and challenging to get familiar with the standards that are out there and follow best practices as a startup.
“It took us longer to learn than what it would’ve taken if we were born and raised in Silicon Valley or went to Stanford.”
