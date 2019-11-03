It takes more than guts, sweat, blood, tears, capital, unwavering family support, weird brainstorming habits and an enduring sense of humor to start a small business, and the Hub of Human Innovation knows this.
“I often say our work has to do with finding the gems in the desert,” said Carlos Martínez-Vela, president and CEO of the Hub of Human Innovation, a boot camp for startups headquartered in Downtown.
The startup economy in El Paso is still budding, but several El Paso-based startup businesses are making waves in their industries, which include everything from packaging services to car auctions.
Martínez-Vela said the region has a couple of advantages, including strong local banks.
“You have the big banks, and then you have risk capital and angel investors,” he said. “The middle, the ones that have the shortest returns and big opportunities for growth, is kind of empty.”
Here are a couple of startups birthed in the region to keep on your radar.
E-Dealer Direct is a platform that connects credit unions and other financial institutions to car auctions for repossessed vehicles. The company was founded in El Paso in 2017.
Christopher Rueda, chief marketing officer for E-Dealer Direct, said the group became profitable about eight months ago. The company works with every credit union in El Paso and operates in 15 markets, Rueda said.
“We’ve been turning a corner and growing consistently month over month,” he said. “We’re excited about the process we’re bringing to this market. Our competitors follow a very brick and mortar model and have yet to leverage technology the way we have.”
Rueda said he hopes part of what E-Dealer Direct can accomplish is to remove the stigma that often comes with selling a repossessed car and get the most value on the vehicle for clients. He added that the company received an infusion of angel investment in 2018 and since then has grown by more than 250%.
The platform also has plans to expand its services, including options for members of the public who want to sell their car to dealers via E-Dealer Direct.
Global Containers & Custom Packaging Inc. is a startup that provides packaging solutions for a wide array of products, including electronics, automotive parts and delicate materials used in the manufacturing industry.
Global Containers was founded in 2008 in Juárez and began its U.S. operations the following year. The company now has 20 employees in both El Paso and Juárez and is competitive in a $224 billion U.S. packaging market, according to chief executive José Ochoa.
He said that Global Containers had $3 million in revenue last year and is forecasting that number will rise to $10 million by the end of 2021.
Global Containers was in the first cohort of businesses in the Bridge Accelerator at the Technology Hub in Juárez. Ochoa said the program, which Global Containers completed earlier this year, has helped the business more efficiently provide services to its clients.
“We invest a lot in training and education for our organization in terms of leadership, communication and world-class service,” Ochoa said. “We’re very involved in any program that would be a benefit for the company.”
