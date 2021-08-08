A new software and robotics startup in El Paso is aiming to use its software and drones to deliver anything five pounds and under, including pizza or medication to your door.
“It’s easier to send a rocket to space than it is to do drone delivery,” said Charlie Quijas, Sentinel Delivery CEO. “There aren’t many countries doing this right now.”
Tech giants, including Google and Amazon, have been racing to launch fleets of autonomous delivery drones, but the technical and regulatory challenges remain significant and neither has got their unmanned air fleets off the ground.
Sentinel is in the early stages of its seed round of funding, said Jordan Barron, chief financial officer of Sentinel Delivery. The company was founded this year, but Quijas said he’s been a self-taught software coder for at least five years.
Barron declined to say how much Sentinel has raised so far but said the company is looking for investors.
“It’s a brand-new industry and there are a lot of unknown variables, but for people willing to take that risk, it’s just a natural progression of where things are going as far as use of drones in our daily lives,” Barron said.
The company has not yet begun delivering anything, but Barron said they have reached out to several local restaurants but that nothing has been put on paper yet.
Quijas described Sentinel as a robotics company, and the team develops software and designs and manufactures drones that can fly autonomously. The drones are designed to carry loads up to 50 pounds, but FAA regulations limit delivery drones to items under five pounds.
The Federal Aviation Administration is the regulating body that oversees drones, including drone delivery. Quijas said the company is in the process of getting certified.
Sentinel’s drone is being manufactured in Juárez, he said. Once it can fly fully autonomously, it will be used to get FAA certification, he said.
After the certification process is complete, the Sentinel team will reverse engineer the drone and essentially make clones for future machines.
The FAA certification process consists of two parts. In the first part, Quijas said, the company must model and explain all the drone’s components and functions. Sentinel then must log 150 hours of flight on its drone with no collisions.
The second part of the certification process includes a long questionnaire that must be completed before the company gets its license for drone delivery.
Email El Paso Inc. reporter Sara Sanchez at sesanchez@elpasoinc.com or call (915) 534-4422.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.