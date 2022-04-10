Is an unhealthy lifestyle the norm?
Erik Pavia believes so, a conclusion he reached after doing much research and growing up in an El Paso family that did not emphasize fitness and health.
“This is a counterintuitive epiphany I had recently, which is if you want to be a healthy person, you have to behave abnormally,” Pavia said. “It is now abnormal to be healthy. … If you are not overweight, you are now in the minority of U.S. adults.”
Pavia, along with co-founder Sean Dunford, is trying to encourage such “abnormal” behavior through their company Pantheon, which created a health and fitness tracking app that is designed for friends and teams. It can be downloaded to iPhones and Android phones and is compatible with fitness trackers.
Pantheon was recently accepted into the ODX Accelerator. Launched in October, the accelerator was created by San Francisco-based On Deck and is backed by a $100 million fund.
It invests $125,000 in startups in exchange for 7% equity. So far, more than 7,500 have applied and 125 have been accepted.
Pantheon will have the opportunity to pitch investors at ODX’s demo day to raise additional funds.
“As far as developing the app, we’re still doing that,” Pavia said. “(ODX) provides mentorship advice, access to experts who’ve done scaled social companies. … A big part of why accelerators are valuable is that they help you get access to investors.”
The scarcity of venture capital in the region has long been a barrier for startups in El Paso.
“It’s a problem that people have beat their head against the wall trying to solve,” Pavia said. “There is a not a great solution, so for us it felt like a great opportunity to expand our network.”
The Pantheon app is designed to inspire people to accomplish things, even really small ones, so they will venture to accomplish even more.
“Our primary focus just right now is on walking, and the reason for that is the CDC says 77% of adults don’t get the recommended amount of exercise, which is about 23 minutes of walking per day,” Pavia said.
While attending law school at Stanford University, he said, a speaker noted that if people feel good about small incremental activities, it will “snowball into” sustainable change.
“A lot of these products on the market are really good at collecting data, but then they don’t necessarily do anything helpful with it. What I mean by that, for example, is that people go to Fitbit and they learn that they walk 7,000 steps a day,” Pavia said. “They learn how much they walk, but it didn’t create any change.
“That’s not just a persistent problem for fitness trackers but also for people who are trying to change their health.”
Pavia said the Pantheon app breaks bigger tasks into smaller ones, which helps people feel better about their accomplishments. An algorithm also delivers “a highly individualized and highly personalized goal for each person,” he said.
Pavia’s move into the fitness arena is part of a story that began in the El Paso region, where he grew up in a household that wasn’t intentional about physical fitness.
The problem Pavia wanted to answer and correct is why people make “decisions that are adverse to their health.” After graduating from the University of Texas at El Paso, Pavia moved on to Stanford to study law, believing he would pursue a career in health care policy to address that issue.
Once in law school, Pavia realized technology rather than policy was a better route to helping people make better lifestyle decisions. And, fortunately, Silicon Valley was nearby. He landed a job with Knotch, a tech startup founded in Silicon Valley that moved to New York in 2016.
It was there that he met Dunford, and now the two are working to build up Pantheon, with Pavia working out of his El Paso residence and Dunford in Brooklyn.
“We’re really focused on helping sedentary people be less sedentary,” he said. “When you look that base of the population that covers, that’s most of the country. If we can be successful at what we’re doing, then that extends beyond just an app and into a platform for people’s physical and mental well-being.”
