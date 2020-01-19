Taco Cabana, a popular regional fast taco chain, closed 19 underperforming Texas locations last week.
Officials with Fiesta Restaurant Group, Taco Cabana’s parent company, said the closures were part of a margin improvement plan. None of El Paso’s seven Taco Cabana restaurants, including the one at 6345 Gateway West, above, will be affected by the closures.
“These closures eliminate all stores with significant losses, which we expect will result in a highly viable portfolio of restaurants,” said Richard Stockinger, chief executive of Fiesta Restaurant Group.