Taco Cabana, a popular regional fast taco chain, closed 19 underperforming Texas locations this week.
Officials with Fiesta Restaurant Group, Taco Cabana’s parent company, said the closures were part of a margin improvement plan.
None of El Paso’s seven Taco Cabana locations will be affected by the closures. Impacted cities include Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth, San Antonio, the Waco area and Austin.
Richard Stockinger, president and CEO of Fiesta Restaurant Group, said in a news release that the closures were expected to boost EBITA margins by 200 to 300 points over 2019.
“These closures eliminate all stores with significant losses, which we expect will result in a highly viable portfolio of restaurants,” Stockinger said.
The 19 shuttered restaurants contributed about $24 million in sales in 2019, officials said.
The restaurants closing are:
Houston:
6522 Westheimer Rd.
13480 Northwest Fwy
Highway 288 & This Way St.
9220 Gulf Fwy
12518 Tomball Parkway
2535 South Highway 6
Dallas-Fort Worth:
2220 South Loop 288
1827 Greenville Ave.
810 W. Stacy Rd.
5350 Preston Rd.
11560 Dallas Parkway
5036 Rufe Snow Dr.
1495 Precinct Line Rd.
7105 Interstate Hwy 30
Waco:
825 S. 6th St
College Station:
701 Texas Ave.
Austin:
8620 Burnet Rd.
San Antonio:
11701 Blanco Rd.
6867 W. US Hwy 90