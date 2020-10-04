The phones in the El Paso County Elections Department have been ringing off the hook lately because of questions about voting amid a pandemic and disparaging talk about ballots and the upcoming presidential election.
“Right now, it’s mostly about ballot by mail, when’s the deadline, when will they be sent out, who qualifies, have they been sent out and when they have to be sent in,” County Elections Administrator Lisa Wise said.
Previously, the highest number of requests for mail-in ballots was about 13,000.
“We’re at 29,000 right now,” she said Thursday. “So we more than doubled that with three weeks left to go.”
As of late Friday, there were 482,402 registered voters in El Paso County, compared to 427,850 on Election Day in 2016 and 376,267 in 2012.
“In 2016, the turnout was 48%, but I think it’s going to be in the 50s this year if not in the 60s,” Wise said.
New questions are arising now because of the proclamation issued last week by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott allowing only one drop-off location per county for voters casting absentee ballots.
That has set off a new firestorm in counties where the county clerk serves as election administrator, such as Austin’s Travis County and Houston’s Harris County, and ballots could be dropped off at the clerks’ multiple annexes around those counties.
But, Wise said, it’s not an issue in El Paso County because there is a county election administrator office, which has traditionally offered only one drop off point outside the courthouse.
“This year, the drop-off point is on the east side of the County Courthouse on Campbell Street,” she said. “So it is a one-way street. You’ll come up, and you’ll see some signs and bunch of A-frames out there.
“We will have a crew working down there during the day.”
People drop off their ballots in-person for a number of reasons – some because they don’t want to mail their ballot while others cannot print out a county request for a ballot, sign it and create a PDF and then email it to the elections office.
So they have to drop it off if they don’t want to vote on Election Day.
“Some people just want to hand-deliver it,” she said Friday. “We’ve had about 200 mail drop-off ballots so far. We’re really kind of dealing with those calls starting this week.”
People who want their ballot by mail must request one in time to ensure that the elections office receives the request by Oct. 23.
“That’s in our office, not postmarked, by then,” Wise said.
A mailed-in ballot must be postmarked by Nov. 3, which is Election Day, or dropped off at the courthouse by 7 p.m. that day.
Then there’s the question of identification.
“If you’re bringing it to the site, you have to produce your ID because by law you’re only allowed to turn in your own ballot,” Wise said. “So you can’t bring your wife’s.”
You can’t bring anyone else’s ballot because that’s regarded as vote harvesting, which is illegal now. Some years ago, vote harvesting was a veritable industry in El Paso County.
When it comes to authenticating mailed-in ballots, incoming ballots are checked by a ballot board and a signature verification board. Both have been part of state law for years and their members are appointed by both political parties.
“What these boards do is they look at the signatures you have on file, match those up with the ballot and then process it, as long as it’s signed and everything is filled out correctly,” Wise said.
Then on the Saturday before Election Day, the election’s office is allowed to start processing ballots – counting votes, that is – so those votes can be added to the totals on election night.
Wise said the number of ballots rejected because of signature handwriting discrepancies is always very small – fewer than a dozen.
Email El Paso Inc. reporter David Crowder at dcrowder@elpasoinc.com or call (915) 630-6622.
