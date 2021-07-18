About 20 young El Pasoans with Boy Scout Troop 4 went on a once-in-a-lifetime trip that included stops in Washington, D.C., Pennsylvania and Virginia to learn more about the nation’s history. Above: Sam Gutierrez, Alex Carillo, Bryan Liang and Joey Tarlavsky participate in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier on the Fourth of July. Below: The Scouts met with Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the joint chiefs of staff, at Arlington National Cemetery. On the trip, from June 20 to July 6, the Scouts also visited the National Mall and museums, toured Gettysburg National Military Park in Pennsylvania and went kayaking on the James River. The trip was led in part by Life Scouts Charlie Gonzalez, Juan Carlos Franco and Bryan Liang, along with Sam Snoddy, who has been scoutmaster of Troop 4 since 1986. The trip also gave the Scouts an opportunity to accomplish the 50-Miler, which recognizes Scouts who travel 50 miles over five or more days without the aid of motors.

