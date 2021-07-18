About 20 young El Pasoans with Boy Scout Troop 4 went on a once-in-a-lifetime trip that included stops in Washington, D.C., Pennsylvania and Virginia to learn more about the nation’s history. Above: Sam Gutierrez, Alex Carillo, Bryan Liang and Joey Tarlavsky participate in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier on the Fourth of July. Below: The Scouts met with Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the joint chiefs of staff, at Arlington National Cemetery. On the trip, from June 20 to July 6, the Scouts also visited the National Mall and museums, toured Gettysburg National Military Park in Pennsylvania and went kayaking on the James River. The trip was led in part by Life Scouts Charlie Gonzalez, Juan Carlos Franco and Bryan Liang, along with Sam Snoddy, who has been scoutmaster of Troop 4 since 1986. The trip also gave the Scouts an opportunity to accomplish the 50-Miler, which recognizes Scouts who travel 50 miles over five or more days without the aid of motors.
editor's pick
El Paso Scouts participate in wreath-laying ceremony in Washington, D.C.
- By El Paso Inc. staff
-
- Updated
- 0
Sign up for our newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- From India to Minnesota to El Paso: Neurosurgeon tackles complex spine and brain issues
- El Paso attorney named chair of state bar section
- Amazon has plans for $48 million investment on Westside, new state filings suggest
- From El Paso to Vegas to Broadway, El Pasoan living dreams on stage
- Five Points Entertainment District comes alive
- This El Paso couple’s home valuation was increased 41%. Why they think it was unfairly assessed.
- Ray Sanchez: Encountering racism, even in El Paso
- Protests pour in after big jump in tax valuations
- Tenet investing $20 million in Far East hospital
- New Mexico preps for pot sales on El Paso’s doorstep
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Commented
- New Mexico preps for pot sales on El Paso’s doorstep (1)
- Touring the border, Harris asked questions, and had few answers (1)
- GOP congressman flouts mask rules on airline flight to Texas (1)
- 'South Sun Rises' (1)
- Protests pour in after big jump in tax valuations (1)
- Charter adding 929 call center jobs in El Paso (1)
Latest News
- California court upends part of law to protect gay seniors
- Tax returns show Caitlyn Jenner's income has fallen sharply
- Leftist rural teacher declared president-elect in Peru
- A rural teacher-turned-political novice has been declared Peru's president-elect, defeating daughter of former president
- 1 dead in wreckage of plane found on ranch in West Texas
- McCarthy proposes 5 Republicans to sit on Jan. 6 panel
- Man who guided illegally in Yellowstone gets week in jail
- 6 taken to hospital after house explodes in Dallas suburb
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.