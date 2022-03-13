A lot of El Pasoans refuse to drink water straight from the tap because they don’t like the way city water tastes or worry that it contains arsenic or other dangerous chemicals.
But the city’s water utility offers assurances that it places “the highest value on safe drinking water” and promises online that city water meets or exceeds all Environmental Protection Agency drinking water standards.
“Our employees work around the clock to treat and monitor water for substances and qualities that affect safety, taste, odor and appearance – all so you can trust your tap,” a statement on the El Paso Water website says.
So, what really is in the water?
The University of Texas at El Paso has a subject-matter expert, associate professor Shane Walker, who agrees with El Paso Water.
Still, he has a few suggestions for people who just can’t bring themselves to put water in a glass from the faucet and drink it or cook with it as is.
Walker teaches UTEP’s civil engineering students about water and wastewater treatment, dives deeper for graduate students and researches new water treatment technologies.
As for El Paso’s water being a health threat, he said, “El Paso’s sun is a greater threat.”
And, he doesn’t like sales campaigns that say the city water is unhealthy and tell homeowners that it can only be remedied if they buy an expensive water-treatment system for their homes.
“You’ve got the water people basically going around, making wonderful presentations that make you think, ‘If I keep doing this for another three weeks, I’m going to die from the water,’” Walker said.
On the contrary, El Paso Water always meets federal drinking water standards, he says.
If there is a water problem in the area to worry about, Walker said, it’s in the Sunland Park-Santa Teresa area where residents get water delivered to homes and schools by the Camino Real Regional Utility Authority that is well above the federal limits for arsenic.
“The utilities in Santa Teresa and other communities that don’t meet the Environmental Protection Agency drinking water guidelines are legally obligated to put a little note in their monthly bill that says this water does not meet safe drinking-water standards with respect to arsenic so don’t drink the water, which doesn’t help people get safe drinking water,” Walker said.
Some physicians recommend that El Pasoans avoid drinking water straight from the tap and drink bottled water instead, or water from a variety of popular filtered-water pitchers like Brita’s, PUR’s or a home-filtration water system to avoid getting gall and kidney stones or aggravating other digestive problems.
Americans buy about 50 billion plastic bottles of water a year, which works out to about 13 bottles a month per person in the United States. El Paso Water doesn’t have a local estimate of plastic water bottle use.
While some of the health concerns may be true for some people, Walker said, there are often inexpensive solutions available, such as drinking a lot more water, in general.
Home Depot has an in-house company that will send a representative to your home, test your water and offer a full-home water purification system for $7,500 that promises to improve the taste and remove the hardness from water caused by salts and calcium.
“The calcium that we have in the local water is actually good for you,” Walker said, referring to “most people.”
But, he conceded, calcium is not so good for a home’s water heater and copper hot water lines.
“It’s annoying and a nuisance,” he said. “A lot of times, your new hot water heater won’t make it to the full warranty period because of the calcium.”
When it comes to stopping calcium from clogging a household hot water heater – something most homeowners know about – Walker said the cheap and easy solution is to attach a hose to the heater, run it to the nearest bathtub and empty the water from the heater once or twice a year.
The other, more expensive solution is installing a water softener system in the home.
As for the water coming out of the kitchen tap and being used for drinking and cooking, Walker said, a PUR-type pitcher is an effective and inexpensive way to remove calcium and contaminants.
Another solution is the installation of an under-the-sink softener system that connects to a small faucet over the sink and might cost $150 to treat 10 gallons a day.
Those systems and purification pitchers, Walker said, are especially useful in areas outside the city that do not use El Paso water.
“You put in a little tap off your cold-water line and add a separate faucet over your kitchen sink that’s just for drinking water,” he said. “In my opinion, that’s way more practical.
“And, you don’t have the environmental impacts of all the plastic bottles that you’re supposedly recycling and all that.”
