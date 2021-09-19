El Paso-based consumer products giant Helen of Troy has approved a plan to buy back $500 million of its stock, returning money to shareholders.
The company, which makes HydroFlask, Vicks, Drybar, OXO and other name-brand products, announced the authorization on Sept. 9.
It is effective Aug. 25 for a period of three years and replaces the company’s current authorization, which had almost $80 million remaining, according to a news release. That smaller, $400 million, authorization was effective May 8, 2019.
“Today’s share repurchase authorization reaffirms the confidence from Helen of Troy’s management and board in our long-term growth outlook, as well as our financial strength, as we continue to execute Phase II of our Transformation Plan,” Helen of Troy chief executive Julien Mininberg said in a statement.
Helen of Troy is extending its repurchase program at a time when congressional Democrats are floating a plan to create a new tax on companies that do buybacks.
The New York Times reported last week that Senate Democrats are proposing a 2% excise tax on corporate stock buybacks. The proposal, which Democrats see as a way to help pay for their proposed $3.5 trillion spending plan, faces strong opposition from Republicans.
Stock buybacks have exploded over the past couple of years. The largest American companies spent a record $728 billion on stock buybacks in 2019, a 55% increase from the prior year, The New York Times reported.
