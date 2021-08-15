All El Pasoans have a piece of the pie when it comes to the big update coming to federal flood maps.
That’s according to Lori Kuczmanski, public affairs officer for the U.S. International Boundary and Water Commission.
The FEMA flood-mapping process is a complicated one, and several state and federal entities, including the IBWC, are involved in the process.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency creates maps that show which properties have been determined to be in an area of elevated flood risk. They are drawn every 10 years and can have a significant impact on property owners, affecting everything from insurance rates to code requirements.
This year, about 11,000 properties are in the proposed FEMA flood zone, said Kareem Dallo, the city of El Paso’s engineering division manager and floodplain administrator.
Of those properties, about 9,000 are within the city limits. But the city of El Paso is pushing back and maintains that the maps have errors.
Last month, Javier Acosta, the city’s former floodplain administrator, submitted a letter to FEMA, appealing its preliminary flood insurance rate maps, or FIRMs, for El Paso County and including the city.
“This appeal demonstrates several errors that were made in the development of the preliminary FIRMs that undermine their accuracy,” the letter states. “The City of El Paso relies on its FIRMs to provide a technically accurate picture of current flood risk in order to prudently communicate risk, guide building code requirements, and inform residents of the flood insurance premiums they can expect to pay.”
There are four points the city listed for the appeal, related to alleged flaws in the mapping process due to mathematical errors and incorrect Special Flood Hazard Area zone boundaries.
“FEMA is going to consider all this information, and I hope that they reflect everything on the maps,” Dallo said. “Who knows, maybe we’ll succeed and remove flood zones. We don’t know at this point.”
The appeal is related to a study commissioned by El Paso Water on the preliminary flood maps.
Dallo is the city’s point of contact for the issue, and El Paso Water is also working with the city and county on the process.
“El Paso Water makes improvements to the stormwater system and communicates the decreased flood risk with the local floodplain administrator, who then works with FEMA on the flood-mapping process,” a utility spokesperson said in an email.
The mapping process takes into account many things, including levee certification, which affects which properties are ultimately included in the final maps.
Levees that are in the certification process include the Sunland Park West and East levees, according to the IBWC. Its role is to submit all work, designs and maps to FEMA so they can certify the levees.
“We accredit and they certify the levee,” Kuczmanski said. “We’re a part of it but not the final part of it.”
The Sunland Park East levee runs from the bridge on Borderland Drive in the Upper Valley to the Rio Grande Power Plant on Doniphan.
The Sunland Park West levee runs from the Borderland Bridge to the bridge on Country Club in the Upper Valley.
Most construction on that $6.3 million project was finished in June, according to the IBWC. The work included the addition of impervious clay along the levee. The levee and floodplain were also seeded with native grasses.
Despite the potential impact on property owners, it can be difficult to navigate the flood mapping process, which has not been well publicized. It also can be tricky to look up how an individual property has been classified on the proposed flood maps.
FEMA is encouraging residents and business owners to review the preliminary maps during the appeal and comment period, which ends Aug. 21.
So far, Dallo said, the city has not contacted all property owners within the proposed flood maps.
“Maps are not approved yet, and it’s very hard for us to go until we get the final maps from FEMA. At that time, we can do something, but at this point, we can’t,” Dallo said.
Some maps, including past flood maps, are available on the city’s website at https://gis.elpasotexas.gov/floodzones.
More information is available online at https://msc.fema.gov/portal/home.
Email El Paso Inc. reporter Sara Sanchez at sesanchez@elpasoinc.com or call (915) 534-4422.
