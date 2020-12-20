Boston's Pizza Grand Opening

Jeff Melnick, President, Jesus Ojeda, franchise, Sergio Munoz, franchisee

 Jorge Salgado

Boston’s Pizza President Jeff Melnick and franchisees Jesus Ojeda and Sergio Munoz pause for a photo during the grand opening of the Dallas-based chain’s first El Paso location on Wednesday. The pizza restaurant and sports bar, 340 Vin Rambla Dr., is in a retail development under construction next to Topgolf and Interstate 10 in the Montecillo development on the Westside. The El Paso restaurant is owned by businessman Jesus Ojeda, who signed with the chain to bring two locations to El Paso with the goal of developing more restaurants in the region.

