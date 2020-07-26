The city’s short-term rental assistance program, which is aimed at helping El Pasoans who are at risk of eviction because of the coronavirus pandemic, is now open.
Landlords seeking to help their tenants avoid eviction can visit EPRentHelp.org to register their properties. If eligible, landlords may apply for up to three months of past-due rent per eligible tenant up to $1,000 per month.
The program was approved by the city of El Paso and is supported by $10 million in funding from the federal CARES Act. The program is not administered on a first-come, first-served basis. Funds will be distributed by the Paso del Norte Community Foundation, Under One Roof and their partners to those who are in greatest need, according to a news release.
Ruby Imai, the president of the El Paso Apartment Association and board member of Under One Roof, said in a statement that she expects the funds will be able to help thousands of El Pasoans.
“We are grateful to Mayor Margo and the City Council for their decision to fund the rental assistance program,” Imai said. “There is a real need for assistance in the community and we are thrilled to be able help administer this program.”
