For religious congregations across the borderland, being separated from each other during worship is just one of many heartaches caused by the COVID-19 closures.
For some parishes, financial hardship is another.
Although Texas Gov. Greg Abbott listed religious congregations as “essential” during the forced closures of certain businesses and all schools across the state, many churches in El Paso are still practicing social distancing measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19. They are streaming services online and wrapping church entrances in caution tape.
Since churches and religious centers are closed, some have seen a steep drop in weekly collections.
Bill Cobb, the rector at the Church of St. Clement, said the first Sunday collection total in April was down by $10,000 from a typical first Sunday collection.
“We have a lot of people who are unemployed and are being affected by the shutdowns, so we expect to be impacted financially,” Cobb said.
Cobb said both the parish and school of St. Clement’s have applied for a Small Business Administration loan, and that the church will likely have to tap into savings to bridge the drop in donations.
St. Clement’s is the city’s oldest Protestant church in El Paso, established in 1870. The parish has about 500 members, Cobb said.
Cobb added that the COVID-19 closures are also impacting Sunday school learning and enrollment for the parochial school.
“Right now, it’s also probably slowing down our enrollment for next year, because this is the time we’re normally enrolling for next year,” Cobb said.
Rabbi Ben Zeidman of Temple Mt. Sinai said his congregation is also feeling the impacts of the COVID-19 closures. He said most gatherings, adult education and bible study classes have moved online and are streaming.
Zeidman said he’s still unsure of what the financial impact might look like for the synagogue and its congregation.
“We realize that we’re in the middle of it and it’s going to have to play out a little longer for us to understand what the financial ramifications for the congregation will be,” Zeidman said. “But we know it’s coming and are bracing ourselves and making decisions for our financial situation based on the financial situation of our community.”
The Islamic Center of El Paso is also closed during the COVID-19 economic shutdown directives given by the city’s health authority. This means the center is closed for in-person group prayers, classes, lectures and the Palm Tree Academy school.
Nasr Jallad, board director of the Islamic Center of El Paso, said they depend on donations from the congregation and activities, but since nobody can come in, donations have slowed.
“All of that right now has stopped due to the virus. That’s what’s going on,” Jallad said. “We have to keep paying our payments, for electricity and water, and see when it’s going to end so we can open.”
Ramadan, the holy month of fasting, prayer and reflection for Muslims across the globe, begins on April 23. The Islamic center will not be able to open to provide guidance and community during the start of Ramadan.
Jallad said the center is still providing services, lectures and classes virtually via Zoom, including prayer supplications. He added that the center maintains an email list of community members to stay in contact.
