Early voting in the Democratic and Republican party primary elections starts Monday, Valentine’s Day, leading up to the March 1 primary.
In El Paso County, the Democratic primaries will effectively decide who takes office after the November elections for many offices, from the District 16 U.S. representative, county judge and county commissioners to district judges, justices of the peace and constables.
For El Paso County Elections Administrator Lisa Wise, things are moving along as they usually do, but for the unusually high number of applications for mail-in ballots that her office is having to reject.
The Republican-backed voting bill signed into law in Texas last September has caused counties across Texas to reject thousands of applications for mail-in ballots.
Democratic members of the Texas House of Representatives sought to block a vote on the bill by walking out of the House session last July and encamping in Washington, D.C.
The act of rebellion worked for seven weeks until Gov. Greg Abbott called a special session of the legislature and was able to herd enough returned Democrats to force a vote on the bill, which restricts how and when voters cast ballots.
It is not a bill that Wise regarded as necessary to prevent voter fraud because voter fraud is all but unheard of in Texas and El Paso County, in particular.
Because of a change the bill made for people who request mail-in ballots, her office is having to reject many more requests than ever before.
“There are some counties that say 50% of applications are being rejected,” she said. “Ours is about 20%, which is high for us.
“We could normally have about 130 rejections by now, but we have rejected 975 out of about 4,400 applications as of Monday (Feb. 7) because of voters not putting the correct information in.”
The Texas voting law requires that applications for mail-in ballots include the last four numbers of the voter’s driver’s license or Social Security number. But voters have to use the same four numbers they used in filling out their initial voter registration application years before.
“We’re getting a lot of applications with that space blank or with the number not matching what we have in the system in their voter registration record,” Wise said. “Let’s say they used the last four digits of their Social Security number to register.
“But now, they put their driver’s license numbers down instead. If we don’t have their driver’s license in their record because they registered with their Social Security number when they registered, then we have to reject their application for a mail-in ballot.”
It’s not uncommon, she said, for voters to have filled out their last voter registration application decades ago, which makes it hard to remember the number they used originally.
“We’re encouraging them to put the last four numbers of both their Social Security number and their driver’s license number even though the form asks for one or the other – not both.
“We can’t go in and change the form because it is official, so the biggest issue we’re dealing with right now are those rejections.”
Voters who vote at the polls need to present a driver’s license or one of six other acceptable forms of photo ID.
Email El Paso Inc. reporter David Crowder at dcrowder@elpasoinc.com or call (915) 630-6622
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.