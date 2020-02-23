W Silver Recycling is on the move.
The El Paso-based industrial recycler will soon begin construction on a 120,000-square-foot facility on 60 acres in Santa Teresa, New Mexico.
Lane Gaddy, president of W Silver Recycling, said the Santa Teresa property will consolidate parts of the processing components of the company’s 11 sites, but that none of W Silver’s existing sites will close.
“It’s going to be a central location for material from our 11 locations to flow through to be processed,” Gaddy said.
W Silver, which has grown from two locations with 20 employees in 2015 to 11 locations and 500 employees, will also soon be getting a new headquarters in Downtown El Paso, at 713 S. El Paso.
“I’m not aware of any other headquarters in the area down there, so we’re looking to utilize some of the vacant space and do something that is unique and different and has not been done,” Gaddy said.
He, along with several other investors, is behind the transformation Downtown of the historic Bassett Tower into an Aloft Hotel and the transformation of the Martin Building into retail and 40 loft apartments.
The Santa Teresa industrial park, about 12 miles northwest of Downtown El Paso, is home to many large industries and businesses and is popular for its proximity to the U.S.-Mexico border and rail lines.
Gaddy said the area was attractive for W Silver because of the close access to the Santa Teresa Port of Entry, Union Pacific intermodal rail facility, pro-business environment and available land.
“We’ve had quite a bit of growth across all our facilities,” he said. “One area we’ve underinvested in is the Paso Del Norte region, so we’re very excited to bring that investment back to this area and focus on facilities and best practices in this area.”
Gaddy said the incentive packages W Silver received from the state of New Mexico also helped make the area more attractive. The company received $200,000 in Local Economic Development Act, or LEDA, incentives from New Mexico.
To receive the incentives, Gaddy said W Silver will spend a minimum of $7 million in construction at the site. He added that work will begin in the next 45 to 60 days and will finish by the end of this year.
Gaddy said W Silver has committed to the state to create 50 jobs within 12 months of opening.
“The LEDA incentives pushed us over the edge to put this facility here rather than one of our other locations,” Gaddy said.
W Silver works with manufacturers, utility companies and scrap metal dealers to recycle scrap and excess materials used in production. Gaddy said the most common materials W Silver works with are copper, brass, steel and aluminum.
The company has 11 sites from Calexico, California, to the McAllen, Texas, area, as well as three facilities in Monterrey, Mexico, and one in Mexico City.
The materials collected and processed are shipped off on trains to different sites in North America, then melted down to create new manufacturing parts and components.
W Silver is already operating on its Santa Teresa property. Gaddy said ferrous materials – those containing iron – are handled in Santa Teresa.
“It’s great to have a quality client like W Silver to move the bulk of their operations to Santa Teresa,” said Jerry Pacheco, president of the Border Industrial Association. “It continues our momentum, and we have had spectacular growth over the last two years.”
Pacheco said the Santa Teresa industrial area has seen about $240 million in public and private investment, including roadwork and expansion of infrastructure.
There’s also more than manufacturing that’s inching out towards the mesa. Pacheco said there are about 1,200 home lots being developed nearby. He also expects things like retail to make their way out to the industrial town in the future.
“We have not seen this amount of activity since the late 1990s, early 2000s,” Pacheco said. “We’re growing the pie. It’s good for El Paso and Juárez.
“We’re intent on keeping the momentum going.”
