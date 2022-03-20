City Council approved $6.6 million for the El Paso Police Department to equip hundreds of officers with body cameras.
The federal funding, which comes from the American Rescue Plan stimulus package, will be used to purchase 700 body cameras and 410 mobile video recorders, according to the city. It was approved unanimously at Tuesday’s City Council meeting.
“It is long overdue that our officers, who work the frontlines every day, are equipped with these body-worn cameras that will protect not only them, but also the citizen they are dealing with and the community as a whole,” said city Rep. Henry Rivera, a retired El Paso police officer.
Right now, the El Paso Police Department has 34 body cameras, worn by members of its DWI task force and crisis intervention team, and it expects to deploy the 700 new cameras in summer of 2023. They will be worn by patrol and traffic officers.
The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office has fitted deputies with body cameras since 2015. So has the Las Cruces Police Department.
