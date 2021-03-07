The Texas Association of Higher Education on Wednesday presented the Texas Higher Education Distinguished Service Award to El Paso businessman and philanthropist Richard Castro during a virtual ceremony.
The award recognizes Castro for his “unwavering commitment to Hispanic students and for providing opportunities for all Texans to afford higher education,” according to a news release.
“Richard Castro’s remarkable and extensive record of support to students and higher education institutions across Texas is unparalleled,” Texas State University President Denise Trauth said in a news release.
Castro helped establish the Council on Regional Economic Expansion and Educational Development, or CREEED, in 2014 and is a founder of CommUNITY en Acción, a network of Hispanic community leaders in the El Paso region.
Castro, who grew up in a poor area of Del Rio, initiated the Hispanic American Commitment to Educational Resources, or HACER, scholarship program in 1985. It is now now one of the largest for Hispanic students in the nation. And in 2019, Castro partnered with El Paso Community College and UTEP to provide scholarships to El Paso students.
The Texas Higher Education Distinguished Service Award has been presented 41 times in the past 43 years, and recipients are selected by the presidents, chancellors and leaders of Texas’ higher education institutions.
