More than 80 El Paso PEO members recently celebrated the seven originals who established a friendship society at Iowa Wesleyan University, Mount Pleasant, Iowa, in January 1869.
The group – Philanthropic Educational Organization – held a Founders Day event featuring fashion through the years that local chapters organized on Jan. 22 at the Woman’s Club of El Paso.
PEO Council President Sue Anderson presided. Three 50-year members – Carolyn Breck, Susanne Sherman and Pat Tipton – were honored.
Since its inception in 1869, the nonprofit organization has helped more than 116,000 women and has provided over $383 million in grants, scholarships, awards and loans.
For more information, go online to
