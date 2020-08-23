El Paso is one of 10 cities named as a recipient of the All-American City award, announced last week by the National Civic League.
“I have always known El Paso is a city that shines,” El Paso Mayor Dee Margo said in a news release. “Being named a 2020 All-America City just reinforces our place among the great cities of our nation.”
The other 2020 All-America cities are Algoma, Wisconsin; Danville, Virginia; Franklin, Tennessee; Miami Gardens, Florida; Muncie, Indiana; Pitt County, North Carolina; Portsmouth, Ohio; Rancho Cucamonga, California; and Rochester, New York.
Communities that apply for the award are asked to demonstrate civic engagement practices that unify the community and solve complex issues, according to the National Civic League, the group that gives out the awards.
El Paso highlighted three projects, the city said in a news release: El Paso’s response to the humanitarian crisis at the border; community-wide mental health and emergency response; and reaching community-wide “no-kill” status.
“Our El Paso delegation worked hard for our community. They did an amazing job of explaining how we supported our immigrant population, how we banded together to support the families of our 23 lost souls, and how we are working with all areas of the region to survive and overcome the pandemic,” said City Manager Tommy Gonzalez in a news release. “Our community cares for each other and works hard to show just how wonderful a place El Paso is to live.”
El Paso previously won the award in 1969, 2010 and 2018.
The National Civic League was founded in 1894 and has a mission to advance civic engagement by “supporting and recognizing inclusive approaches to community decision-making.”
