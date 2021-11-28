Elected officials from El Paso held a news conference last week to tout the Biden administration’s largest bills in Congress.
President Joe Biden signed the more than $1 trillion Infrastructure and Investment Jobs Act on Nov. 15. Texas will get $35 billion over 5 years as part of the bill.
U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar led the news conference last Monday at Tom Lea Park, overlooking Downtown and Central El Paso. Escobar said the infrastructure bill includes funding for roads, mass transit, ports of entry, broadband, water and wastewater and tackling climate change.
Other speakers at the event included El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser and El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego.
Samaniego said the legislation is transformative and that El Paso often has to catch up on overdue projects.
“This is a great opportunity for us to do exactly what is needed to do, and that is to address the situation, see what we need to do and move forward,” Samaniego said.
He said El Pasoans can trust that elected officials would be “able to manage this money in the best possible way.”
At last Wednesday’s event, there were no specifics about how much El Paso County might get as part of the infrastructure bill. Escobar said the bill also includes opportunities for competitive grants.
“When President Biden came into office, he had a grand vision for our country, especially coming out of the COVID pandemic, and that was to build back, but build back better,” Escobar said.
Escobar said the Build Back Better Act is the other half of Biden’s agenda to address health care costs, job creation, child care, immigration and climate change. The bill is still being debated in the Senate.
Officials last week all echoed the sentiment that El Paso and the region need a united voice for future projects and federal funding opportunities.
Leeser said education and ease of transportation are among the top factors companies look at when considering coming to El Paso, and said the legislation could help address issues El Paso faces. He also said infrastructure like broadband is important for El Paso.
“Equality of broadband is so important, and we’ve been talking about it for so long,” Leeser said.
Leila Melendez, CEO of Workforce Solutions Borderplex, also spoke at the event.
Melendez said the agency is “eager to support employers and workers with upskilling for the new infrastructure” in industries like solar technology, cyber security, and research and development.
She added that the legislation would fund quality child care and cap how much parents have to pay for it.
“Quality child care is critical in ensuring our children start on a pathway of learning from day one,” Melendez said.
Other speakers at last Wednesday’s hour-long event included Christina Paz, CEO of Centro San Vicente; Ramon Benavides, a Ysleta ISD teacher and Texas Teacher of the Year; Yvonne Diaz, a “Dreamer;” Roxanne Jurado, general manager of the Horizon Communities Improvement Association; and Eduardo Calvo, executive director of the El Paso Metropolitan Planning Organization.
“We need to have good projects that will compete well with other regions, within the state and the nation,” Calvo said. “As a region, we all need to communicate clearly and consistently what our priorities are.”
Email El Paso Inc. reporter Sara Sanchez at sesanchez@elpasoinc.com or call (915) 534-4422.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.