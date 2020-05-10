Three borderland newsrooms have secured highly competitive grants from the Facebook Journalism Project’s relief fund to support their continued coverage of the pandemic.
Even as local newsrooms strain to cover a story as fast moving and sprawling as the coronavirus pandemic, their business has been hit hard by the economic downturn. The Facebook grant is aimed at supporting the long-term sustainability of local journalism.
El Paso Inc., El Paso Matters and the El Paso Herald-Post were among the 11 newsrooms in Texas, and about 200 nationwide, that secured a grant of up to $100,000. There were more than 2,000 candidates nationwide, said Josh Mabry, the local news partnerships lead at Facebook.
“As the COVID-19 situation started to progress in the U.S., it was really obvious pretty quickly that people were turning to local news organizations for information to keep themselves, their friends and their families safe and informed,” Mabry said. “It’s one thing to see how everything plays out on the national level, but it’s another thing to see how this is playing out in your own backyard.”
About 80% of the news organizations that received the grants are family or independently owned and more than half are published by or for communities of color, according to Facebook.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, the presence of local news organizations on Facebook has grown by about 150%, and stories by local news outlets have been shared 40% more, according to Mabry.
El Paso Matters, a nonprofit news organization, was launched only a few weeks before the virus gained a foothold in El Paso County. Since then, the digital news organization of two employees and five freelancers has had to overhaul its operations to meet the moment.
“I founded El Paso Matters as a way of filling gaps in coverage in El Paso. There’s a lot of really good journalism taking place in El Paso, but much of it focuses on breaking news,” said Robert Moore, founder and chief executive of El Paso Matters. “Reporters are stretched thin and don’t have as much time as they’d like for more in-depth work.”
The publication received a $5,000 emergency grant from Facebook in late March and is now receiving $100,000 more in funding.
El Paso Inc., a locally owned publication founded 25 years ago, was also awarded $100,000.
“This funding will go a long way to helping us weather a very challenging year beyond the immediate crisis. We are grateful for it; there’s still a long road ahead,” El Paso Inc. Publisher Secret Wherrett said. “It’s also a huge win for El Paso and good to see Facebook invest in local journalism. Strong local news is a valuable resource every thriving community needs.”
After four years of building a business supported by advertising, the El Paso Herald-Post saw that support quickly dry up when the pandemic began to ravage the global economy.
The Herald-Post was put in the corner and enterprise stories came to a grinding halt, but now the publication is receiving $25,000 from Facebook, said Chris Babcock, the Herald-Post’s editor-in-chief.
“What this grant will do is further allow us to set the digital table for our users — the most robust stories are those not just with content, but with varied multimedia presentation,” Babcock said, adding, “It’s what makes us unique and qualified to use this grant to further that digital hybrid goal.”
Bryan Mena, who is pursuing a degree in political science from UTEP, is an intern at El Paso Inc. He can be reached at news@elpasoinc.com.
