El Paso’s newest media outlet just received the largest grant in its two year history.
The American Journalism Project awarded a $1 million grant to El Paso Matters, an online news site with six full-time reporters. El Paso Matters was founded by Bob Moore, former editor of the El Paso Times.
Despite the name of the venture philanthropy fund, the $1 million grant will not be used on journalism, Moore said. It will be used to beef up El Paso Matters’ business and revenue infrastructure, including through hiring more people on the business side of the operation.
“We’re going to use the grant to hire a couple of key positions such as membership director, look for a major gifts leader, and begin to tap into larger donations out there,” Moore said. “We’re going to expand to allow businesses to sponsor messages on our site, similar to what happens in public radio and TV. We’re trying to diversify our revenue streams to ensure we’re here for the long haul.”
The $1 million grant dwarfs previous donations and grants, Moore said. He said El Paso Matters has raised about $1 million in the last two years, and that top donors include the Emerson Collective, which has given $225,000 over two years; Microsoft, which has given $120,000 over two years; and the El Paso Community Foundation, which has given $120,000 to date and is El Paso Matters’ largest local funder.
Moore said the Hunt Family Foundation has also committed $100,000 over five years.
Moore said the El Paso Matters grant is the American Journalism Project’s first investment in Texas. The organization also awarded a grant to the Mountain State Spotlight in West Virginia.
“We’re really thrilled, and it’s an important investment in El Paso Matters and in the El Paso region and border region,” Moore said. “I think the fact that they chose to make an investment in the border region speaks volumes on how the rest of the country looks at this region.”
According to the group’s website, the American Journalism Project is a venture philanthropy fund bankrolled by the Knight Foundation; Arnold Ventures; Emerson Collective; Craig Newmark Philanthropic Fund; Democracy Fund; Facebook Journalism Project; Christopher Buck and Dr. Hara Schwartz; Lumina Foundation; Erin and John Thornton; and the Abrams Foundation.
“They seek to make investments in organizations where they see some promise, with philanthropic dollars rather than an infusion of capital,” Moore said. “They have this interesting model where they’re trying to provide help to young news organizations that will aid in long-term sustainability.”
The grant will be paid over two years, and El Paso Matters will have three years to spend the funds, Moore said.
There will be a quarterly reporting process, and El Paso Matters will need to meet certain periodic metrics, which Moore said are things like new hires and fundraising goals.
“It’s all basically tied to the budget we prepared to make sure we’re on track,” Moore said.
El Paso Matters is currently under the fiscal sponsorship of the El Paso Community Foundation, and the organization has not yet had to file the IRS Form 990 like most nonprofits. The form discloses things like revenue and executive compensation.
Moore said the fiscal sponsor agreement with the El Paso Community Foundation is for three years, and El Paso Matters just hit the two year mark.
As part of the American Journalism Project grant, Microsoft will partner with the group to provide additional support to grant recipients, including El Paso Matters.
“I don’t have a dollar figure, but it’s safe to say that the partnership helps assure continuation of funding that they’ve given to the Puente News Collaborative,” Moore said.
El Paso Matters, which is based entirely online, has six full-time reporters and one part-time reporter. The news outlet also recently added Julian Aguilar, formerly of the Texas Tribune, as editor.
Moore said there are also a couple of open positions at El Paso Matters, including audience development director, and that the organization is slated to have 13 or 14 full-time employees by the end of 2021.
“We’re trying to figure out how to be strategic about it. We don’t want to repeat content others are doing well,” Moore said. “We still need to do a really good job at local government accountability, and election content when those decision-making times come around.”
Email El Paso Inc. reporter Sara Sanchez at sesanchez@elpasoinc.com or call (915) 534-4422.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.