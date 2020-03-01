A year after taking the helm of one of the city’s major nonprofits, David Chayer has stepped down as executive director of the Center Against Sexual and Family Violence.
On Thursday, the nonprofit’s board named Sandra Nevarez Garcia, a 20-year veteran of the nonprofit, to succeed him.
When Garcia spoke to El Paso Inc. by phone Thursday afternoon she had been on the job “as of 39 minutes ago.”
She joined the nonprofit in May of 2000 after graduating with a degree in criminal justice and minor in psychology from the University of Texas at El Paso. She worked as a victim advocate with its domestic violence program.
“I would really love to be able to ensure our community is really aware of our services – to be more proactive to make sure people know our name and what we do,” Garcia said.
Founded in 1983, the nonprofit has grown from a telephone hotline to an emergency shelter with a family resource center, battering intervention and prevention program and transitional living center. It opened a new, two-story building to replace its aging emergency shelter in December 2018.
“The center has had this ability to identify needs and then build a program around that,” Garcia said.
The nonprofit reported total revenue of nearly $7 million and net assets of $8.3 million in 2017, according to its most recent public tax filing.
The last time the nonprofit reported the executive director’s salary was in 2015, when it reported that former executive director Stephanie Karr’s salary was $84,340. There was a change in the law in 2016, and nonprofits are now only required to disclose salary information for employees paid more than $150,000 annually.
Chayer, who was executive director of the American Red Cross’s El Paso and Southern New Mexico Chapter, was named executive director in November 2018. He succeeded Karr who retired at the end of 2018 after a decade at the helm of the nonprofit.
The nonprofit’s board president, Angelica Machorro, said she could not comment on why Chayer resigned earlier this year, but added that they “wish him well on all his future endeavors.”
Garcia is pursuing a master’s degree from Sam Houston State University in Victim Services Management and most recently worked as director of client services at the nonprofit. She is a graduate of the Paso del Norte Health Foundation’s Realize leadership development program.
For information, go online to
casfv.org or call the 24-hour hotline, 915-593-7300.