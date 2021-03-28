An El Paso native is using what he learned working at the family pawn shop to broker valuable digital assets – all online.
Gabe Frank, 30, now based in Palo Alto, California, worked for Tel Aviv-based Curv until last week when the cryptocurrency security firm was acquired by PayPal. The purchase price was not disclosed, but the deal was worth nearly $200 million, according to news reports.
Frank said he has resigned and is now working on a new venture, Non-Fungible Technologies. He is the grandson of Benny Frank, who started the city’s Benny’s Pawn Shops in 1947.
Next month, Gabe Frank will launch Pawn.fi, a website that is a pawn shop of sorts for non-fungible tokens, or digital assets that were made and exist in cyberspace.
NFTs can include digital art, videos and audio files that have unique ownership that can be traced back to the blockchain technology. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey recently sold his first-ever tweet for $2.9 million as an NFT.
“I started buying these digital collectibles, digital art. I thought they were interesting and thought the concept was pretty cool, like a native digital asset, but a collectible and not a currency,” Frank said. “I had this idea, which was tied back to El Paso and pawn shops, that equated a lot to these collectible assets. They’re unique tokens or assets, and if enough value gets locked up in these assets they can be used as collateral, like a pawn shop.”
As blockchain technology and cryptocurrency gain in popularity and are adopted more widely, entrepreneurs and business owners are finding new ways to add these things to their portfolios.
The market for cryptocurrency and NFTs fluctuates wildly. In the last year, Bitcoin has skyrocketed to new highs, with one Bitcoin now equaling more than $51,000 as of Thursday.
Major companies are also buying bitcoin, including Tesla, which bought $1.5 billion in Bitcoin in February. Last week, Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted that consumers can now purchase a Tesla using Bitcoin.
Frank said cryptocurrency like Bitcoin has storage value and that he expects more large companies to start adding it to their ledgers.
He said Pawn.Fi is being built on the Ethereum blockchain, another type of digital currency.
“If Bitcoin is like a better gold, then Ethereum is like digital oil. It’s the world computer that these applications are being built on top of,” he said. “Nobody can censor it and the government can’t shut it down. The rules are governed by these smart contracts, and so Pawn.fi is a decentralized application built on Ethereum.”
NFTs have also been rising in visibility and popularity. And although the technology may be different, it’s still a form of collecting, which sharp eyes have been doing for millenia.
Some physical works of art and other creative works have NFTs attached to them that can be owned.
“The main collateral in cryptoland is similar to fine art,” Frank said. “Traditional art gets collateralized, and it’s a $35 billion industry. We’re building the infrastructure to support that kind of stuff.”
Frank graduated from Coronado High School and from the University of Texas at El Paso with a degree in finance. He said he learned a lot from his dad and grandfather working in pawn shops until the family sold the business.
“For me to tie something back to my roots is kind of special to me,” Frank said.
Email El Paso Inc. reporter Sara Sanchez at sesanchez@elpasoinc.com or call (915) 534-4422.
