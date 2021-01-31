Two new mobile medical units are giving El Pasoans more options when it comes to getting tested for COVID-19.
Davies MedClinic, a company that deploys mobile testing units and personnel to cities in Texas and the Southwest, has opened two El Paso locations for rapid coronavirus and flu testing.
Patrick Dudley, the company’s chief business officer, is an El Paso native who still has family and friends in the borderland.
He told El Paso Inc. he wanted to bring rapid testing units here to broaden the options for testing, including rapid antigen testing. There are still free PCR testing sites throughout the city, and some private practices offer testing.
“When we heard that El Paso was having trouble, we went,” Dudley said. “I have a lot of pride being from El Paso and wanted to make sure we did our part in sending stuff down to help.”
The Davies MedClinics are located at 807 Sunland Park Dr., near the now-closed Men’s Warehouse store, and on the Eastside at 1320 George Dieter Dr.
Dudley was born and raised in El Paso and graduated from Coronado High School. He is now based in San Antonio and owns Cameron Search Staffing, a staffing agency.
He started Davies MedClinic with four partners. They come from diverse business and health care backgrounds, he said, including a former emergency room physician, a tech entrepreneur and custom mobile unit fabricators.
The group built 55 mobile medical offices in various sized trailers that can be transported and deployed where they are needed. The company also has mobile units operating in other cities, including Phoenix, Austin, Corpus Christi and Midland.
Dudley said the company offers testing in group settings, like corporate, business and schools.
“All four partners have four businesses, and their businesses kind of came together. I put in the staffing side,” Dudley said. “But everything was kind of already there. We had mobile units available.”
There is a corresponding app that test takers are asked to download. Dudley said the app, Davies Passport, is complaint with HIPAA privacy laws that restrict the release of medical information. Testing results are reported to the state and appropriate entities.
“We’re making sure we’re doing right with how our tests need to be reported,” Dudley said. “We aren’t giving medical advice, we’re simply offering COVID testing, which we feel like there’s not enough of.”
In recent months, various governments and companies have announced new policies for traveling, trying to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
All international travelers coming into the United States will need to test negative for COVID-19 within 72 hours of departure.
Certain businesses, including concert venues and music festivals, have touted plans to require a negative COVID-19 test before entry.
Dudley said Davies MedClinic has offered services to everything from movie production crews in Texas, to oil and gas company workers, to food businesses and hotels.
Each rapid antigen test is $125, Dudley said. The test is for both COVID-19 and the flu, which can have the same set of symptoms. “We’ve seen people excited about having the flu,” Dudley said. “Kind of crazy.”
As for pricing, they can be flexible, he said, depending on the number of employees.
The company isn’t taking insurance right now, but does provide receipts that can be submitted to insurance companies for reimbursement, he said, depending on the plan and company.
Dudley said his connections in El Paso helped them find locations for their two mobile units.
“We contacted friends, and that’s how we found those pieces of property, from family friends,” Dudley said. “We’re happy they let us put a unit there and help the city.”
