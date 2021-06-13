The National Civic League has named El Paso a 2021 All-America City, a recognition it gives each year to 10 communities for outstanding civic accomplishments.
“I have always known El Paso is a city with strength,” El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser said in a news release. “Being named a 2021 All-America City places us among the great cities of our nation and reinforces the tremendous spirit of our beautiful city of El Paso.”
The national civic award “recognizes communities that leverage civic engagement, collaboration, inclusiveness and innovation to successfully address local issues.”
The other 2021 All-America cities are Bellevue, Washington; Carlisle, Pennsylvania; Evanston, Illinois; Fort Wayne, Indiana; Kansas City, Missouri; Livermore, California; Miramar, Florida; Morrisville, North Carolina; and Wheat Ridge, Colorado.
“This year’s finalist communities have managed the compounding difficulties of the past year, all while building equity and resilience,” National Civic League President Doug Linkhart said in a statement. “Their accomplishments are a testament to what can be achieved when government, residents, businesses and other stakeholders collaborate.”
In its application, El Paso highlighted three community efforts, the city said in a news release: the creation of the El Paso United Family Resiliency Center, the response to COVID-19 in vulnerable populations and responding to tragedy with equity.
This is fourth year El Paso has won the award, which is the nation’s oldest civic recognition. It was named an All-America City in 1969, 2010, 2018 and 2020.
