Monday morning, on the anniversary of the Aug. 3, 2019 shooting, Walmart employees met and embraced in the parking lot as the store held a private remembrance event for the victims, families and employees impacted by the tragedy – the deadliest attack on Latinos in modern U.S. history.
Nearby, a procession carried crosses and released doves behind the Walmart. And, later, El Pasoans gathered to reflect at the Grand Candela Memorial.
At Ponder Park, the community was invited to place orange ribbons at a temporary memorial in remembrance of those killed in the shooting. On each ribbon was written “El Paso Strong.”
“Today is a difficult day, but it is also a day of hope,” said Robert Evans, the store manager who was on duty when the gunman attacked. “It has been incredible to see the outpouring of community support and watch people come together in the borderland community. It can be a source of healing for me and the associates at our store.”
