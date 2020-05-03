3D printers
Photo provided by BarracudaPR

Fab Lab El Paso, a nonprofit that provides the community with the tools needed to create things, has partnered with local ‘makers’ to produce face shields and face masks. As the number of COVID-19 cases has grown in the region, so has the need for essential medical supplies, including masks and face shields. In response, Fab Lab Executive Director Cathy Chen and radio host Charles Horak launched the effort. The group now has the capacity to produce and distribute up to 500 reusable face shields and masks per day. They are available for a recommended donation, $2 for face shields and $1 for masks, online at PPEOrders.Square.Site.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.