Lawyers who practice in El Paso’s federal courts and clients who want their cases heard will not only miss federal Judge Philip Martinez, 63, who died of a heart attack on Feb. 26, they will also miss his court in the future.
That’s because the federal judges who preside over the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals have decided to move what was Martinez’s court to Del Rio, which is on the U.S.-Mexico border in Val Verde County, 425 miles southeast of El Paso.
The loss of one of El Paso’s four, full-time district courts will mean a second court in the Del Rio community where the caseloads of criminal and civil cases are reported to be similar to El Paso’s in the Western District of Texas.
Among those surprised to learn that El Paso will be losing a federal court was U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-El Paso, who is a member of the House Judiciary Committee and was in the process of looking for good candidates to recommend to President Biden for the position.
“I didn’t know about it until it was brought to my attention by a member of the committee,” Escobar said. “Then, I had a conversation with (federal) Judge Kathleen Cardone, who made a very strong case against moving that position to Del Rio.
“Then, I learned that it happened to Houston, as well. One of their courts was moved to Laredo for the same reasons.”
Escobar said those two moves will make it harder to create new courts to move criminal and civil cases more quickly and reduce their backlogs.
“It makes it more challenging for members of Congress to argue that it’s an untenable situation, and that we need more judges,” Escobar said.
Email El Paso Inc. reporter David Crowder at dcrowder@elpasoinc.com or call (915) 630-6622.
