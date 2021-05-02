Lawyers who practice in El Paso’s federal courts and clients who want their cases heard quickly will not only miss federal Judge Phillip Martinez, who died of a heart attack at 63 on Feb. 26, they will soon miss his court as well.
The federal district judges who preside over the Western District of Texas have decided to move Martinez’s court to Del Rio, a border community of 36,000 people 425 miles southeast of El Paso that currently has one federal judge.
Among those surprised to learn that El Paso will lose one of its five federal courts was U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-El Paso, who sits on the House Judiciary Committee and who was in the process of looking for candidates to recommend to President Biden for the vacant judgeship.
“I didn’t know about it until it was brought to my attention by a member of the committee,” Escobar said. “Then, I had a conversation with (federal) Judge Kathleen Cardone, who made a very strong case against moving that position to Del Rio.”
The shortage of federal district judges is a nationwide and statewide problem, and Judge Orlando Garcia, the chief judge for the sprawling Western District of Texas, told El Paso Inc. on Friday that help may be on the way.
“There is a bill going to be introduced in Congress, a national courts bill that will create 79 courts nationally – if it’s introduced, if it passes the House and Senate,” he said.
Six of those courts would go to the Western District of Texas, which includes El Paso, San Antonio and Austin.
“Then, we’ll have to get together and decide where we are sending those courts,” Garcia said. “So we’ll just have to wait until that happens.
“It’s possible that El Paso may get a court. Del Rio may get a court. I know Austin and Waco will definitely be getting courts. Their civil case loads have really rocketed.”
He noted that there has not been a major courts bill approved since 1990 when Congress created 69 new courts.
“The last time any courts were created was in 2002, and two of those went to El Paso,” he said.
In the meantime, the loss of El Paso’s fourth, full-time federal court will mean a second court in the Del Rio community where the case loads of criminal and civil cases are reported to be similar to El Paso’s.
In 2019, El Paso had just under 4,000 criminal cases pending while Del Rio’s federal court had more than 2,300 pending cases.
El Paso’s three remaining full-time federal judges are Kathleen Cardone, David Guadarrama and Frank Montalvo.
Senior U.S. District Judge David Briones has met the conditions for retirement, and taken “senior,” semi-retired status to hear a reduced number of cases.
But, Garcia said, Briones is nearly carrying a full load of cases.
Escobar said the move of the court from El Paso to Del Rio, along with another from Houston to Laredo, will make it harder to create new courts to move criminal and civil cases more quickly and reduce their backlogs.
“It makes it more challenging for members of Congress to argue that it’s an untenable situation, and that we need more judges,” Escobar said.
Email El Paso Inc. reporter David Crowder at dcrowder@elpasoinc.com or call (915) 630-6622.
