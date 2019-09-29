When Jim Paul bought the El Paso Diablos baseball team for $1,000 in 1974, he needed to boost sales fast.
So he got creative. He introduced nachos to minor league baseball and pioneered many of the off-the-wall promotions that are now ballpark staples: Friday fireworks, discount hotdogs and beer, giveaways, and music. He invited the San Diego Chicken to perform. There was a kazoo night – anything to make game-day more fun.
To share his ideas, Paul invited others in the industry to an informal postseason gathering, and soon nachos were being served in ballparks across the country. It grew, and the promotional seminar was eventually purchased by Minor League Baseball.
Forty-two years later, what is now the annual Minor League Baseball Innovator Summit came full circle when it was held in El Paso last week, bringing more than 500 attendees to the Sun City.
On Tuesday, at the Abraham Chavez Theater in Downtown, El Paso Chihuahuas manager Brad Taylor interviewed Paul.
The promotions guru, who was named Texas League Double-A Executive of the Year five times, discussed the founding of the promotional seminar and its influence on the surge in minor league attendance.
“Get people emotionally involved in the game and they will have fun,” he said.
Paul sold the Diablos in 1996, and El Paso is now home to the El Paso Chihuahuas, the Triple-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres.