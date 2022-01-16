At a press conference Wednesday, El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser and County Judge Ricardo Samaniego focused on the latest wave of COVID-19 infections and spread of the omicron variant, urging people to switch to higher quality masks.
“I’ve noticed everywhere I’ve gone largely that people are starting to wear surgical masks and the N95s, the K95s and the 94, which are the ones that are recommended for people,” Leeser said.
However, the mayor did not mention the fact that protective masks, particularly the higher quality ones, are flying off the shelves at supermarkets and pharmacies and are hard to find in El Paso.
Leeser noted that the last time he held a press conference regarding the COVID issue on Dec. 8, there were 8,000 active cases of COVID-19 in El Paso, and that number had risen to 11,544 as of Wednesday.
In the same period, COVID hospitalizations rose from 363 to 554, and the number of people in intensive care units in El Paso rose from 101 to 128.
On Nov. 11, COVID patients made up 9.7% of all patients in El Paso area hospitals.
“Today, our hospitalization rate with COVID was 26.5%,” Leeser said. “That’s something because this variant is so contagious, and because it moves so fast.”
Meanwhile, the number of breakthrough cases in which people who are fully vaccinated get COVID is also on the rise.
One very good sign of El Pasoans focus on slowing the spread of COVID is that 92.5% of the community’s population have gotten at least one vaccination while 75% are fully vaccinated.
El Pasoans’ renewed concern about the latest variant of COVID, omicron, is reflected by the long lines of cars at multiple testing sites around the city.
At the city’s 3333 N. Mesa testing site last Wednesday, hundreds of cars were looped around and around, and people who still had a ways to go before they reached the testing point said they had been waiting, some with children in the car, for three hours or longer.
Email El Paso Inc. reporter David Crowder at dcrowder@elpasoinc.com or call (915) 630-6622.
