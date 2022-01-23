El Paso leaders share 2021 achievements, look ahead

The pandemic continued last year but work didn’t come to a standstill, and El Pasoans continued to move their organizations and the Sun City forward.
El Paso Inc. reached out to community leaders and asked for brief, concrete answers to two questions:
1. What was your organization’s top accomplishment in 2021?
2. What do you most want to accomplish in 2022?
Fourteen people – everybody from the El Paso mayor and district attorney to the FBI special agent in charge and chief executive of Helen of Troy – responded. Some responded by phone and others by email or text message. Their comments are only lightly edited and presented in alphabetical order.
What was your organization’s top accomplishment in 2021?
Sylvia Acosta, CEO, YWCA El Paso del Norte Region
The YWCA accomplished so much in 2021. It is difficult to pick just one top achievement.
We kept our Academies for Early Learning open to provide child care for children ages 0-5, and we reopened 48 out of 51 after school programs in the community. Child care and after school care are going to be critically important for economic recovery, so we are particularly proud of those accomplishments.
Our Sara McKnight Transitional Living Center for survivors of domestic violence also remained open, and we continued to provide vital services for the residents there. With the support of Dede Rogers, we opened the Dede Rogers WISH (women inspiring strength and hope) Boutique at the TLC. We also began the massive renovation at our Eastside Shirley Leavell branch and began construction on our new administration headquarters.
We continued discussing important topics, such as racism and empowering women, through our Courageous Conversation series. And we increased pay and benefits for all YWCA team members and finalized our strategic plan.
Bob Ayoub, chief public relations officer, Mimco
We felt our major accomplishments were the progress we made on all fronts to recover from the COVID-19 downturn, the successful addition of new staff and structure throughout our organization, adding a new office in San Antonio and working and preparing for our future growth.
Cindy Ramos-Davidson, CEO, El Paso Hispanic Chamber of Commerce
We were awarded as one of the five spokes for the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Community Navigator Pilot Program, in partnership with the United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. The grant provides SBA resources on how to network, contract training, certification know-how and capital access for small, minority, women and veteran owned businesses. Our reach as one of the spokes in the program is El Paso County, every Texas county west of I-35 and all of New Mexico and Arizona.
The renewal of our Minority Business Development Agency Business Center, a partnership with the U.S. Department of Commerce, and our Women’s Business Border Center, a partnership with the SBA, were also big highlights. The MBDA Business Center is now in its 14th year of operation while the WBBC has been active for 20 years. Because of these partnerships, we continue to operate our COVID response centers, including trainings, counseling, educational webinars, direct technical assistance, procurement matches and financial assistance. The estimated impact is $171 million.
Jeffrey Downey, El Paso special agent in charge, FBI
FBI El Paso’s greatest accomplishment was our ability to remain flexible to address the myriad threats posed to the communities we serve, highlighted by multiple investigations: The Odessa man convicted of defrauding family, friends and business associates of $18 million; an El Paso man who threatened physical violence to a BLM rally via social media; immediate threat to life investigations, BEC and ransomware cyberattacks, significant drug and fentanyl seizures; and the constant work of the FBI El Paso’s Crimes Against Children/Human Trafficking Task Force to include the conviction of a Terlingua man who was operating a website depicting the sexual abuse of children.
David Jerome, president and CEO, El Paso Chamber
In 2021, The El Paso Chamber’s goal was to emphasize rebuilding the economy amid the COVID crisis. The chamber did just that by making strides in advancing transportation, military, bridges and manufacturing innovation sectors.
Through collaboration, the Manufacturing Innovation Network was created by the city of El Paso, UTEP and the chamber. Together, we linked 37 local businesses to an initiative that will lead to growth in the local manufacturing sector.
Based on the strength of our work on this initiative, we submitted our Manufacturing Innovation Network to compete for the EDA’s “Build Back Better Regional Challenge” $100 million grant. Our initiative was chosen from a competitive pool of 529 applicants nationwide and is now one of 60 finalists.
With or without the grant, the chamber will continue to advance this initiative, as growing local businesses is a top priority in terms of how we help rebuild our local community’s economy.
El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser
As part of a team effort, our top accomplishment in 2021 was turning El Paso’s situation around from the highest infected city in the nation to one of the most vaccinated in the entire country.
We have 75.3% of our community fully vaccinated and 93.4% partially vaccinated. Our most vulnerable population of 65 and over is even more protected, at 93% fully vaccinated and 99.9% partially vaccinated. Those are incredible numbers.
Michael Martinez, Sunland Park city manger
Our biggest achievement for 2021 was the creation of an entertainment district.
Julien Mininberg, CEO, Helen of Troy
Our top accomplishment in 2021 was delivering another winning year for all our stakeholders despite major obstacles such as COVID, supply chain disruption and inflation.
Examples include surpassing $2 billion in sales for the first time in our 53-year history, being there for consumers who need our brands and products to care for themselves and their families, helping our nearly 2,000 worldwide associates face the lingering impact of COVID on their health and family life, delivering record profits for our shareholders and completing the acquisition of Osprey Packs, our largest deal ever, which adds an iconic ninth Leadership Brand to our diversified world-class portfolio.
David Osborn, president and CEO, WestStar
WestStar was proud to participate in Round 2 of the Paycheck Protection Program lending efforts in early 2021, which supported local businesses during the pandemic. We know that through this work many jobs were saved and businesses were able to recover from the ongoing pandemic.
WestStar and Hunt Companies completed the construction of WestStar Tower, which has added a vibrant new addition to the El Paso skyline. The tower, a state-of-the-art facility, is WestStar’s new headquarters. WestStar occupies four floors in addition to the Downtown branch, which is located in the main lobby.
Jerry Pacheco, executive director, International Business Accelerator
We recruited two produce importers and put them in the industrial parks. We put the finishing touches on the Apple Cable power cord company.
We recruited Tecma and Ergle Motion, the bedding company. They’re sharing the big spec building we built last year. The Doña Ana County International Jetport got the final touches. It can now land 737-300 cargo jets.
Angelica Rosales, business development representative, Sundt Construction
Our top accomplishment in 2021 was mitigating the new normal of COVID-19 and adapting our business to succeed.
This process began out in the field ensuring the safety of our teams and clients. We also learned to adapt to pursuing and winning work virtually by incorporating innovative technologies for virtual, seamless interviews that enabled us to highlight our capabilities and value to potential clients.
We continued to provide support to local nonprofits to assist in accomplishing their missions during a time when many of them were severely impacted by COVID-19.
Lastly, we adapted to supply chain issues to ensure deadlines were met while meeting client expectations.
El Paso District Attorney Yvonne Rosales
There were many accomplishments in 2021, including establishing a mentorship program for UTEP students with local lawyers, engaging with the community during many service projects and keeping our criminal justice system moving forward despite the setback in trials due to the pandemic.
We have disposed of a large number of “forgotten” cases that had not been worked on under the prior administration for many years and have worked closely with law enforcement to ensure the timely presentation of cases to our office.
Finally, we restructured our upper management team and utilized those salary savings for promotional opportunities for our support staff.
Alan Russell, chairman and CEO, Tecma Group of Companies
Effective Jan. 1, 2021, Tecma acquired majority interest in Omega Trucking based in Santa Teresa, New Mexico, and then merged the operation into Tecma’s trucking division. Now Tecma Transportation Services is a key player in solving client challenges in moving door-to-door freight between Mexico and the USA. We are anticipating 100% year-over-year growth, becoming the No.1 choice to our international clients.
Kelly Tomblin, president and CEO, El Paso Electric
Last year was a significant one for El Paso Electric. In 2021, we celebrated 120 years of providing power to our region and laid a foundation to transform our region’s energy landscape.
2021 also placed El Paso Electric and El Paso on the map when a cold snap crippled most of Texas causing significant power outages and human loss. Our 450,000 customers stayed connected throughout, and our generation portfolio and geographic diversity helped us power through.
Key to the success of our team achieving national recognition was the bold investment in dual-fuel capability at our power plant. That investment provided us the on-site fuel we needed when natural gas pipelines were freezing.
What do you most want to accomplish in 2022?
Sylvia Acosta, CEO, YWCA El Paso del Norte Region
YWCA is looking forward to a lot this year.
We will reopen the Shirley Leavell campus, move into our new administration building and begin the renovation of our Central Joyce Jaynes campus.
We will also continue critical conversations on topics such as critical race theory with YWCA ‘Courageous Conversations.’
We plan to expand our after school programs and also hope to increase accessibility to child care in our community and move towards our other strategic plan goals.
Bob Ayoub, chief public relations officer, Mimco
We want to move forward with our new and existing staff to grow, expand and adapt to the rapidly changing retail environment, and continue to invest and grow the opportunities for our partners and staff as we work to expand our footprint in all our markets.
Cindy Ramos-Davidson, CEO, El Paso Hispanic Chamber of Commerce
We are excited to announce that as part of our approved five-year strategic plan, “Back to Business Powering Progress in our Community,” a new program is being launched called “Change Makers…Making Change.” The program is designed for business owners and others to learn, network and receive mentorship in the particulars of state, local and national boards.
In addition, it will include political know-how for those interested in running for political office. It will be a 9-month process with current and past leaders sharing the secrets of winning, learning from losing, how to choose the best boards and commissions to serve on and how to avoid conflict with the ethics commission and such when filing for public or private board representation.
Lastly, our strategic plan also includes the launch of our Legacy Council again, our building campaign. We have outgrown our location and need to expand our services to reach more businesses that need our expertise, support and hands-on technical training.
Jeffrey Downey, El Paso Special Agent in Charge
Our goals include the continuation of the hard work of the men and women of the El Paso Field Office and Task Force partners tackling existing and emerging threats posed to the community.
Also, improving the public’s trust of the FBI by broadening the community’s understanding of what and how the FBI investigates violations of federal law and how they can contact the FBI if they are victims of a crime. We want to bring about this change by expanding our community outreach and recruitment programs to areas of El Paso that we may not have established contacts within business, faith-based communities, educational organizations, nonprofit organizations and with the everyday citizen of El Paso.
David Jerome, president and CEO, El Paso Chamber
Within the new year, the El Paso Chamber will continue to work towards securing the EDA grant that will support a faster rollout of our Manufacturing Innovation Network. As finalists of the grant, we will compete for Phase 2 of the challenge, which will award the Manufacturing Innovation Network $500,000 to further develop our initiative.
In coordination with the city of El Paso, we announced one of our most ambitious projects: The electrification of the city alongside our partners El Paso Electric, UTEP and General Motors Corporation. The chamber has led the way on building the partnership with GM.
This partnership represents one of five that GM has committed to across North America and has the possibility of a tremendous economic development payout for our community and is the right thing to do for our planet.
El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser
In 2022, my primary goal is to continue to get our community healthy and to recruit major companies to come to El Paso to revitalize our economy, while incentivizing and supporting our small businesses that have been so affected during this pandemic.
Michael Martinez, Sunland Park city manager
Our objectives for this year are obtaining a presidential permit for a new port of entry and the establishment of an arts and cultural district along with north and south business districts and a medical district.
Julien Mininberg, CEO, Helen of Troy
Our top goal in 2022 is to continue our proud track record of delivering for all stakeholders.
We remain relentless in our focus on keeping our associates safe as we return to our offices after almost two years of working remotely, on delighting consumers with our brands, on executing our growth strategies with excellence, on living our inclusive culture every day, on further elevating our high-performing organization, and on continuing to be a positive force for the communities in which we live and work.
David Osborn, president and CEO, WestStar
WestStar will continue its mission to make a difference in the Borderplex region through an increase in our lending and treasury management activities, which support business growth and job creation.
We will complete the remodeling of our existing branch locations and start construction on one new branch, all of which will include the most up-to-date banking technologies.
Through completion of our digital initiatives, clients will be able open an account, obtain a loan, invest in a diversified investment portfolio and manage most aspects of their finances online.
Finally, WestStar will continue its charitable endeavors through the on-going support of the Borderplex region’s nonprofits.
Jerry Pacheco, executive director, International Business Accelerator
In 2022, we hope to get funding for the new Santa Teresa port of entry expansion. We have now surpassed the Bridge of the Americas in El Paso in terms of commercial volume.
Expanding the Santa Teresa port of entry will allow us to keep recruiting companies to this Santa Teresa industrial base. We’ve been on a crazy clip for the last year or so.
Angelica Rosales, business development representative, Sundt Construction
In 2022, we want to continue to work towards helping El Paso expand in the national marketplace. As El Paso continues to grow, we hope to continue to build critical infrastructure and facilities that promote economic development for our region.
We also want to continue hiring fresh, new talent and bring new technologies to serve our clients and industry.
Lastly, we want to continue to expand our reach for community giving and impact, allowing Sundt employee-owners greater opportunities to get involved with our local nonprofits and professional organizations.
El Paso District Attorney Yvonne Rosales
I look forward to continued engagement with members of the community and propelling the District Attorney’s Office into the 21st century by researching new grant opportunities and utilizing the latest developments in technology that will assist the office in its case management, as well as providing new job opportunities in areas that have not yet been previously considered.
Alan Russell, chairman and CEO, Tecma Group of Companies
Tecma will make major investments in people and technology during the year of 2022. We are moving to a technology driven company, providing more quality, reliability and speed at a lower cost to our manufacturing, customs and transportation clients.
We are in the middle of a global realignment, and our region is in the sweet spot to capture these global opportunities and we are ready.
Kelly Tomblin, president and CEO, El Paso Electric
Now, as we launch into 2022, we are focused on reaching our bold clean energy goals.
We will add more solar to our renewable portfolio, this time coupled with battery storage, and begin a path to replace last-century, inefficient generation infrastructure. At El Paso Electric, we are powering the next hundred years of growth, innovation and economic vibrancy.
