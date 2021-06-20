El Paso’s four state representatives, who joined other Texas House Democrats in walking out in the final minutes of the legislative session to block Republican bills they opposed, aren’t looking forward to Gov. Greg Abbott calling them back for a special session.
But they’re expecting that call to come soon from a governor who very much wants to see those bills approved, especially after Abbott followed through with his threat Friday to veto funding the legislature.
On May 30, Democrats staged a walkout to block a vote on a controversial election bill that would make it harder for Texans to vote. Another bill that died would make changes to the bail system.
“When we walked off that Sunday night to break a quorum, it was only the fourth time in Texas history that that has happened,” said District 79 state Rep. Art Fierro. “Not a person who walked off took it lightly, not at all.”
Then, GOP House Speaker Tom Craddick ordered the Texas Rangers and state troopers to find and arrest the nearly 60 fugitive Democrats, many of whom joined up beyond their reach in a Holiday Inn in Ardmore, Oklahoma.
Later that year, 11 Democratic senators broke quorum and fled to New Mexico to prevent passage of Republican bills they opposed.
To pressure Democratic legislators to return to Austin this time, on Friday, Abbott vetoed Article 10 of the state budget, which funds the entire Texas Legislature – senators and representatives along with their office staff and hundreds of legislative employees.
For decades, state legislators’ salaries have remained at $600 a month, which means they have always had to have another job or a spouse’s income to support themselves and their families.
“But when you’re talking about cutting off the income to all our employees and holding them hostage, that’s what bothers me,” Fierro said, objecting to the governor’s hardball tactic.
The word is, Fierro said, that Abbott will now call legislators back for a special session right after July 4 for the first of two special sessions anticipated this summer.
El Paso District 78 Rep. Joe Moody said the biggest piece of problem legislation to him is Senate Bill 7, which would impose a variety of restrictions on voting.
They include reduced hours for voting on election days, a ban on drive-thru voting used in the last election and Sunday voting. The bill would also allow poll watchers to patrol voting places and engage in activities never permitted before.
“For communities like ours and like many across Texas, we get together with our faith community, and we go vote on Sundays. That would have been curtailed in a very real way,” Moody said.
But the big problem, he said, is the unprecedented and intrusive liberties that would be allowed for poll watchers.
“Poll watchers are partisans,” Moody said. “They are appointed by campaigns. Election judges were going to be pitted directly against poll watchers with no authority to do anything about voter intimidation.
“These poll watchers would be empowered to be in all places at all times, and election judges would have no power to remove them, not even during the counting of the votes. That’s something everyone should be against.”
Asked if there’s a chance that House Democrats, facing a losing fight against bills the governor wants approved, might slip away again, Moody said it’s possible – but it would be harder to pull off effectively.
“In May, we certainly showed that we have the willingness to use it, but whether it’s utilized again really depends on what the special session ends up looking like,” he said. “And, it’s certainly not lost on our caucus that the governor can call as many special sessions back to back as he sees fit.
“We already know that we’re looking at one special session in the fall to deal with redistricting,” he said, referring to redrawing the legislators’ districts as required every 10 years after the national census.
Moody said Abbott’s expected to call a second special session after that “to take up the allocation of federal funds that are flowing to the state.”
“So, we’re looking at a minimum of two special sessions right now,” he said.
Email El Paso Inc. reporter David Crowder at dcrowder@elpasoinc.com or call (915) 630-6622.
