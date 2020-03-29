The latest figures for unemployment claims in El Paso and neighboring counties have taken a huge jump, greater than has been seen in decades, if ever, and may only hint at what is to come.
Claims filed with Workforce Solutions Borderplex in the first two weeks of March were already far higher than February, totaling 614. But they jumped to 3,330 in the third week of the month and to 4,240 claims for part of last week.
So far, March unemployment compensation claims total 8,294, probably an all-time high.
“That’s alarming,” said Leila Melendez, CEO of Workforce Solutions, who was used to claims on the order of 40 per week earlier this year. “In the week of March 15, we started seeing a lot more staying home from work.
“This week, they issued the stay-at-home order and claims really got busy. There are still two days left to count,” she said.
And there’s no way to guess how many more claims are to come.
El Paso Chamber President David Jerome says El Paso’s “stay home, work safe” order will have a catastrophic impact on businesses and the people they employ.
“The chamber has 1,400 members, and 94% are small and medium enterprises,” he said. “In a survey we did, we’re seeing that 42% are claiming this will have a major impact on their revenues and income.
“They will either close or be close to shuttering. Almost all of them are focused on trying to keep their payroll and emerge from this on the other side. But it is catastrophic – a tragedy for business.”
It is, he said, “a time for people to lead and help each other. This will be over one day.”
The stay-home orders, seen as an essential step in curbing the spread of the coronavirus, have forced the closure of restaurants, bars and businesses across the city, state and nation.
But some El Paso businesses are looking for new employees, including call centers and janitorial services, as well as warehouses and grocery stores, which are getting into home deliveries.
“We’ve also gotten calls from call centers looking for at-home agents,” Melendez said. “The companies will provide them with laptops and a headset.”
For months, El Paso has enjoyed some of the lowest unemployment rates in its history – under 4% since 2019. But the next unemployment figures that come out won’t look like that.
Statewide, the unemployment filings were also up dramatically.
In the week ending March 21 in Texas, 155,000 unemployment claims were filed, compared with 16,000 the week before, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.
Many of the additional claims filed in El Paso last week were the result of the “stay home, work safe” order signed Tuesday by Mayor Dee Margo and El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego to curb the spread locally of COVID-19 – the cause of an international pandemic.
The order requires the closure of non-essential businesses, while allowing their “minimum basic operations,” such as deliveries of goods purchased online or by phone.
While many states and communities around the country imposed narrow limits on what is essential and excluded most construction, El Paso and other major cities and counties in Texas included commercial and residential construction as essential along with utilities and public projects.
That saves many jobs in El Paso but has raised questions when it comes to the major construction projects, including the 18-story WestStar Tower in Downtown, an $85 million project scheduled for completion later this year.
“Our guys were freaking out, but they were assured that everything was going to continue as is,” said Adam Pacheco, executive director of the El Paso Association of Contractors. “Some guys didn’t understand they are part of essential business – residential and commercial construction.
“I haven’t heard of anyone being infected by COVID-19 in the construction industry where we’re outdoors much of the time, so it kind of works out for us.”
But, once the walls go up, construction projects become an indoor activity.
“The majority of guys are keeping their distance and within the regulation of 10 or less people in one group,” Pacheco said.
Email El Paso Inc. reporter David Crowder at dcrowder@elpasoinc.com or call (915) 534-4422, ext. 122 and (915) 630-6622.
