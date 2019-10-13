Seven remarkable El Paso women who have made the community a better place and have inspired many others to do so were honored at El Paso Inc.’s 9th Women of Impact breakfast.
More than 500 people attended the event held Tuesday at El Paso Country Club.
Since the award was launched in 2010 to celebrate success in the community, El Paso Inc. has honored 55 Women of Impact. They are selected by a panel of honorees.
This year’s Women of Impact are: Aliana Apodaca, president of Positive Directions; Deborah Hamlyn, former deputy city manager; Ann Horak, an associate professor of religious studies and women and gender studies at UTEP; Col. Shawna Scully, deputy commander of medical services at William Beaumont Army Medical Center; Renee Tanner, CEO of the Lee & Beulah Moor Children’s Home; and Deborah Zuloaga, CEO of the United Way of El Paso County.
Former UTEP President Diana Natalicio was honored with a special Lifetime Achievement Award to celebrate her profound impact on El Paso, education and women across the world.