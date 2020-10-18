The 2020 Women of Impact – six women who have made the community a better place, inspired others to do good and are role models to the next generation – were honored at El Paso Inc.’s 10th Women of Impact Ceremony.
More than 130 cars, trucks and SUVs rolled into the event Friday, Oct. 9, at the El Paso County Coliseum. The awards ceremony was held outside, drive-in style. It ended with a live, socially distanced performance by the El Paso Symphony Orchestra.
Since the award was launched in 2010 to celebrate success in the community, El Paso Inc. has honored 61 Women of Impact. They are selected by a panel of past honorees.
This year’s Women of Impact are: Gabriela Gallegos, president and race director of Race El Paso; Ann Quiroz Gates, chair of computer science at UTEP and vice provost; Amy Marcus, chair, B Strong Shoe Giveaway; Deanna Sue Nasser, organizer of the Senior Citizens Holiday Event and Food Drive; Angelica Rosales, founder of House of Hope Pregnancy Medical Center; and Felipa Solis, executive director of El Paso Pro Musica.
The presenting sponsor is El Paso Electric and gold sponsors are WestStar Bank and MIMCO Inc.
To view photos and read more about the 2020 Women of Impact, go online to ElPasoInc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.