Gina Martinez has joined El Paso Inc. as its new vice president of business development. She will lead the company’s Best of El Paso project and other areas of non-traditional growth.
Martinez, who grew up in El Paso and graduated from Coronado High School, is one of the founders of Splendid Sun Productions, the music promotion company that produces the award-winning Neon Desert Music Festival.
Most recently, she was vice president of event operations at Circuit of the Americas in Austin and has also held VP positions at Live Nation/ScoreMore Shows. She led the production of the J. Coles Dreamville Festival in Raleigh, North Carolina, and was the creative director of Travis Scott’s Astroworld in Houston, both internationally recognized festivals.
Martinez spent almost a decade as a special education lead teacher in the Austin Independent School District, where she won a Teacher of the Year award in 2008.
Martinez and her husband Nick Hirsch have a 3-year-old, Luna Grace. She says she is excited to return home “to contribute to our beautiful bicultural city by highlighting the best the border has to offer.”
