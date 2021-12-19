The El Paso housing authority, which provides low-cost housing for 40,000 people and has invested hundreds of millions of dollars to rehabilitate El Paso’s aging public housing, wants to expand outside of the city limits into the county.
Last week, county commissioners voted 3-2 to approve a memorandum of understanding with Housing Opportunity Management Enterprises, or HOME. The memorandum allows the housing authority to operate in the county and seek federal low-income housing tax credits for a project in the unincorporated parts of the county.
“As of right now, the county has not increased the amount of public housing or affordable housing through their housing authority since its inception in 1986,” said Gerald Cichon, CEO of HOME, in an interview with El Paso Inc. last week. “HOME sees an opportunity for us to reach out for additional dollars and fill the void that currently exists to help more families,”
Cichon said HOME is working on an application for funding to build new affordable housing, at about $12 million to $13 million that he said wouldn’t be available if the housing authority didn’t expand its jurisdiction.
Not all commissioners were on board with HOME operating in unincorporated parts of the county, and a debate ensued at last week’s meeting. El Paso County Commissioners Iliana Holguin and David Stout voted against the MOU last Monday.
Under the memorandum of understanding, HOME will apply for federal low-income housing tax credits that would help the housing authority finance a project in the county. It’s still unclear where the project would be located.
At issue at last week’s meeting was the level of oversight the county would have over HOME projects in the county. Some members of El Paso County Commissioners Court also expressed that they did not fully understand HOME’s financial structure and needed more time to have questions answered.
HOME officials got questions from Holguin about tax credit structures and the way the housing authority operates under the federal RAD program. Rental Assistance Demonstration is a Department of Housing and Urban Development program that allows housing authorities to seek funding for projects using private-sector partners.
HOME also structures its partnerships through public facility corporations, and HOME officials last week said the housing authority has more than 60 of those set up.
At one point, Holguin asked to go into executive session to get more information about public facility corporations, but the commissioners stayed in open session.
In response, Cichon said that while the business structures of HOME and its assets are complicated, it’s beneficial and helps the housing authority continue maintenance on developments over time.
Commissioner David Stout also expressed concerns about the county’s oversight of HOME. He made a motion for a limited MOU that would only apply to the one discussed project, but that motion failed 3-2.
“It’s not just being in competition with the (county) housing authority, but it’s the issue of wanting to understand what’s going on in the county when you have a public service setting up shop and doing things in the county,” Stout said at last week’s meeting. “We don’t have zoning authority. It gives us an opportunity to have some type of authority over what happens in unincorporated parts of the county.”
After that, Commissioner Carlos Leon made another motion to approve the original drafted MOU, which allows HOME to go forward with the application for low-income housing tax credits.
In the agreement, the county would have veto power over HOME projects in the county that utilize the tax credits, which subsidize the development of housing for low-income households.
The county and HOME have been in talks for several Commissioners Court meetings. At a Nov. 8 meeting, commissioners voted to determine that there is a need for HOME to operate in the unincorporated parts of the county.
“I think this is a great partnership between the county and the city of El Paso housing authority, now called HOME, to look at additional ways to help families in need,” Cichon told El Paso Inc. “We have to get outside the box. There’s so much demand that there’s no way we’ll be able to build enough houses for people in need. We need to come up with innovative solutions.”
Under the MOU, HOME will need to come to the county before submitting any applications for low-income housing tax credits to the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs.
At last week’s meeting, there was debate about how many units in the proposed development should be set aside for individuals at or below 30% of the area median family income.
Holguin wanted HOME to agree to 20%, but HOME officials explained that a hard number like that could make the project unfeasible for the housing authority’s investors. The 20% figure was not included in the motion that was passed by commissioners.
Holguin said that while both the county and HOME want to see more affordable housing, she still had questions about how future projects would work.
“We want to see more opportunities for low-income housing in the county; nobody’s disputing that,” Holguin said. “I think that there are some questions and concerns and still room for us to learn more about how all these projects work.”
Email El Paso Inc. reporter Sara Sanchez at sesanchez@elpasoinc.com or call (915) 534-4422.
