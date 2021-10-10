El Paso’s hospitals are short on registered nurses by the hundreds, but the El Paso Independent School District, which employs 85 school nurses, only had one registered nurse opening as of Friday.
“We’re only down one nurse and that’s pretty normal,” said EPISD spokesperson Gustavo Reveles. “We have a substitute teacher shortage and a school bus driver shortage. We even have a custodian shortage.”
But not a nurse shortage.
Starting pay for a registered nurse, or RN, at EPISD is $49,960 for a 194-day contract and works up over the years to a maximum salary of $70,364, a school nurse who asked not to be named told El Paso Inc.
But being a school nurse is not as easy as it used to be, she said, and now involves providing complex care for students who previously might not be attending regular school.
Still, the pay is significantly better at public and private hospitals, which raises the question about why so many RN positions are vacant in El Paso – and all over the country.
“As of today, UMC currently has 155 nurse-related openings, ready to fill immediately,” said the hospital’s spokesperson, Ryan Mielke, in a prepared statement Thursday. “In total, we have 466 openings that span dozens of health care careers, from administrative to engineering to management and more.
“This is compounded by the popularity of short-term nursing contracts that are very attractive to nurses willing to travel out of El Paso, foregoing general benefit plans and stability for higher short-term compensation. This creates an increased competition between health care organizations for a smaller pool of nurses.”
He went on to say that UMC is offering new nurses sign-on bonuses of up to $20,000, plus an array of medical coverage benefits, life insurance, retirement benefits, tuition reimbursement and more.
“We are hoping for more nurses and other health care professionals to come see us at our hiring fair set for Tuesday, Oct. 12, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., at the Wyndham El Paso Airport Hotel, located at 2027 Airway Blvd.”
His statement did not address whether the benefit offerings have begun to turn the situation around by attracting significantly more job applicants or are helping UMC keep the 883 nurses it has.
El Paso Children’s Hospital, a nonprofit subsidiary of UMC, had 157 openings posted on its website last week and is also offering $20,000 bonuses for nurses who sign up, but no one was available for comment about the situation at Children’s.
In August, The Texas Tribune, a statewide nonprofit news publication, addressed the nursing situation in an article under the headline, “Texas hospitals hit by staffing crisis as burnout depletes workforce and COVID-19 surges.”
The article described what appears to be happening just about everywhere, including El Paso: “The lack of available nurses has driven up salaries and created a heated, competitive job market as thousands of positions remain open throughout Texas.”
Former El Pasoan Kayla Smith quit her El Paso hospital nursing job and now works for a mobile urgent care company in North Central Texas.
“We come to you, so you get to stay home,” Smith said. “I did leave a job there when I didn’t feel safe anymore, and I didn’t feel like they were handling the pandemic well. I left and went to another job.
“I do know that nurses are jumping ship and going to cushier jobs for less money. But it’s better than going to work being afraid that you may die. I wouldn’t want to work in a hospital right now, and that was my calling for most of my life.”
Last week HCA Healthcare’s Del Sol Medical Center was advertising on its website to fill 95 RN vacancies while its sister hospital, Las Palmas, was looking for 94 RNs of every kind, offering $85 an hour and a $5,000 sign-on bonus.
Nicholas Tejeda, the group CEO of The Hospitals of Providence, which is operated by Tenet Healthcare, said they also have a shortage of nurses. He addressed the situation in a statement he released in response to El Paso Inc.’s questions.
“Nationwide, hospitals are experiencing an unprecedented shortage of health care providers, and El Paso is unfortunately enduring the same challenge,” he said. “We continue to source for staffing and are hiring in all areas, offering competitive pay with generous sign-on bonuses up to $20,000 for qualified candidates, along with a comprehensive benefit package.
“We are dedicated to attracting and retaining the best team in the region so that we can provide the highest quality of care to our community.”
