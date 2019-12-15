El Paso Honda, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, has started construction on a state-of-the-art dealership on Loop 375 in Far East El Paso.
It will employ more than 100 El Pasoans, according to the company.
“I am very proud to make this exciting announcement of El Paso Honda’s incredible growth plan in the El Paso community,” said Richard Poe II, president of El Paso Honda.
He and other executives gathered at the 13-acre site for a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday.
The new dealership will be more than twice the size of the current location on Lee Trevino and will include a dedicated quick-maintenance center, air-conditioned service department and customer lounges. It will also have electric charging stations, energy efficient LED lighting and will be partially powered by solar energy, according to the company.
El Paso Honda originally opened for business on Lee Trevino on Dec. 12, 1989. It became part of Poe Automotive when Richard Poe II took over as president of the company. His great-grandfather, A.B. Poe Sr., opened one of the first Chrysler/Plymouth dealerships in El Paso in 1928.