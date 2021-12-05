The Las Palmas Del Sol health care group is expanding its presence in Far East El Paso.
Last week, the company announced it had acquired Highlands Rehabilitation Hospital, at 1395 George Dieter. The rehab hospital is now named Las Palmas Del Sol Rehabilitation Hospital East and began seeing patients on Dec. 1.
The facility includes 41 private beds for inpatients. In a news release, company officials said the Eastside hospital would be an extension of the Del Sol Medical Center hospital and would offer a full range of inpatient and outpatient rehab services.
Officials said the hospital would be staffed with a number of rehab specialists, including an internal medicine physician tasked with patient recovery.
“As El Paso continues to grow, we are committed to providing resources that address patients’ needs and provide the highest quality of health care services closer to home,” said David Shimp, CEO of Del Sol Medical Center, in a news release. “This acquisition will expand rehab services in our community and provide patients on the eastside with a comfortable environment and enhanced patient privacy, all led by a skilled, comprehensive rehabilitation team.”
The new Eastside rehab facility joins a network of clinics, hospitals and health centers across El Paso that are operated by Las Palmas Del Sol.
