Impassioned but mostly peaceful demonstrations were held in El Paso last week, as protests over the death of George Floyd, a black man in police custody, spread far beyond Minneapolis to communities across the U.S. and countries as far away as New Zealand and the U.K.
Hundreds gathered near the El Paso police headquarters and in Memorial Park Sunday evening and, on Tuesday, another large demonstration led by Brown Berets del Chuco was held in Downtown.
El Paso Inc. photographer Jorge Salgado was there. Here are some scenes from the protests.
