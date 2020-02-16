City and county officials along with economic development specialists will gather on Wednesday to continue work started in October on an initiative called El Paso 2.0, which is aimed at addressing some long-term economic challenges facing the city and region.
Those involved in the October meeting, organized by the office of U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar, agreed that as good as things seem today, with unemployment at 3.6% and a thriving economy, there are some underlying trends holding El Paso back that could pose big problems in the future.
“We’re losing young people and we’re seeing a renewed brain drain,” Escobar said. “So my sense of urgency is that we’re a little bit behind the curve, and we have to plan a decade in advance for what we need to do.”
“If we want to stay competitive, I think it’s going to take collaboration with the community and with everybody coming together,” Escobar added.
Invitations have gone out to about 100 leaders in the public and private sectors for the half-day session.
“The goal is for us to reach an agreement by the end of the session,” Escobar said.
Everybody is in who needs to be in at this point, she said, including the El Paso Chamber, The Borderplex Alliance and Workforce Solutions Borderplex, along with the city and county governments.
“We want to make sure the policymakers are there because with local government, it’s those policymakers who determine what the tax incentives will be and what the strategic goals will be,” she said. “It’s important that we reach some kind of agreement about what we want to pursue.
“We may not have agreement on 100% of what’s discussed that day, but at the very least, we can find some areas of agreement and avenues to pursue together.”
In the early 1990s, community leaders mounted a somewhat similar effort called Unite El Paso that was led by state Sen. Eliot Shapleigh and brought in officeholders, business leaders and neighborhood organizations for a community congress led by an IBM facilitator.
The resulting plan articulated El Paso’s need for university research projects, expanded medical education and a medical complex initially called the Border Health Institute in the area of today’s Medical Center of the Americas, home to Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso.
Joyce Wilson, former El Paso city manager and now the outgoing CEO of Workforce Solutions Borderplex, said she has high hopes for El Paso 2.0 and sees the need for an economic development agenda to boost El Paso’s competitiveness, especially when it comes to technology and worker pay.
In a recent interview with El Paso Inc., she said jobs in science, technology and engineering fields pay $30 an hour versus the $16 an hour offered by other types of work.
But, she said, only 3% of jobs in El Paso involve technology, and that’s down from 4% a few years ago.
“The numbers of jobs we’re creating are high, and they’re not bad jobs,” she said. “But when you look at wages, worker productivity is actually declining because the percentage of jobs in the lower wage categories is where there’s more growth.”
Email El Paso Inc. reporter David Crowder at dcrowder@elpasoinc.com or call (915) 534-4422, ext. 122 and (915) 630-6622.