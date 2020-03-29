One bright spot as the COVID-19 outbreak continues to pummel markets and the world economy: plunging gasoline prices.
Gas prices in El Paso fell below $1.75 per gallon Friday for the first time in years as demand for fuel falls and crude oil prices crash, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 296 stations in El Paso.
“I don’t think I’ve ever seen such a collapse in prices, even including the Great Recession,” Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, said in a news release. “What we’re witnessing is easily going to go down as the great collapse in oil demand, and for motorists hurrying to fill up today, they’re wasting their money as prices will continue to drop in the days ahead.”
Gas prices are down 51 cents from last month’s average and 69 cents from last year’s average, according to GasBuddy. Since it began tracking the data in 2008, GasBuddy’s lowest recorded average price for El Paso was $1.52 in December 2008.
“This is truly an unprecedented turn of events,” DeHaan said.
Unfortunately, as El Pasoans stay home and reduce travel to comply with city and county orders and prevent the spread of COVID-19, many are unable to take advantage of the lower prices.
The data is online at fuelinsights.gasbuddy.com.
