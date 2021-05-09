The business climate in El Paso for franchises remains strong, and resales have seen an uptick over the last year.
Franchise resales in El Paso increased from 6.6% in 2020 to a projected 10% this year, according to Claudia Lardizabal, a franchise consultant in El Paso with FranNet, a company that connects potential franchise buyers to businesses.
A franchise resale is the sale of an established franchise, say Subway or Wendy’s locations, by the franchisee — sort of like the sale of a used home.
Lardizabal said that while fast food and other restaurant franchises remain popular to purchase, there’s been a shift in buyers’ interests over the last year during the pandemic.
“Peoples’ mindsets shifted from ‘sexy’ businesses to not so sexy but very recession and pandemic resistant,” Lardizabal said. “They have a much lower cost of entry than say retail, where you have a big location with inventory and lots of employees. Those are the ones impacted the hardest.”
Lardizabal said there’s been a jump in the number of franchises opening in El Paso over the last five years or so, and that franchises in areas like painting, senior health care and pest control have had success in the region.
“A lot of franchises have just discovered El Paso,” Lardizabal said. “We’re the hidden gem.”
Lardizabal helped Aracely Melendez, owner of Express Employment Professionals, handle her purchase of the staffing agency. The business was already up and running with clients when she purchased the franchise as a resale.
Melendez acquired Express Employment Professionals in April of 2020, right as the pandemic began shutting down businesses across the world.
“As I acquired the office in late April, a lot of local companies and clients that Express had been doing business with had pulled their staff. They were in shutdown mode. There was hardly any revenue or activity,” Melendez said.
With places locked down and businesses closed, Melendez said her franchise was on life support.
“It took about four months to see that whole new life that we’re living in take shape,” Melendez said. “During those four months, we were reaching out to clients to touch base and see if they had any new ideas as to how they’re gonna continue doing business.
She added, “We were able to gain business again and help businesses start up, ramp up and pick up a little bit of the lost time they had with the temporary staff we were able to provide them with.”
El Pasoans are often eager to see a beloved restaurant or store they visit in another city expand into El Paso, but it’s not always a simple path for a franchise to open in a new city, Lardizabal said.
Franchises often have net worth and liquidity requirements for potential buyers, and most businesses do market research before moving into a new area.
“They know that one of the biggest reasons the franchise fails is that the new owner had just enough money to get into business, and six months in they run out of money to sustain themselves,” Lardizabal said.
She added that the climate for new franchises to come to El Paso is good, and that it’s much more than fast food and dry cleaners.
“There’s a misconception that the franchises are expensive or that our community can’t or doesn’t have the income to invest in franchising, and that’s not true,” she said.
Email El Paso Inc. reporter Sara Sanchez at sesanchez@elpasoinc.com or call (915) 534-4422.
