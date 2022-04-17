The city’s foreign trade zone is moving forward with plans to expand for the first time since 2005 amid global supply chain disruptions that have many companies looking to bring their operations closer to home.
There are several FTZs in the borderland, including the city’s FTZ 68, which has offices at the El Paso International Airport’s industrial wing. It has about 30 clients, and has grown more than 75% in the last four years, said David Panko, manager of FTZ 68.
“It’s a tool in the economic development toolbox, just a really good one,” Panko said.
Foreign trade zones are areas where goods, both foreign and domestic, can be brought without a formal customs entry. Firms often use them to defer payment of duties and taxes.
FTZ 68’s grantee is the city of El Paso, and it falls under the aviation department within the city. Its site at the airport includes Butterfield Trail Industrial Park, the air cargo complex and Global Reach Science & Technology Park.
The FTZ is looking to double the size of its boundary sites near the Zaragoza bridge, as well as near the airport. Panko said the application to expand the FTZ is 200 pages, and, if approved by the Commerce Department, would bring a large swath of industrial land into the zones.
FTZ 68 was founded in 1982, and it would be the sixth expansion in its history.
Panko said the companies operating in the foreign trade zones brought in about $7 billion worth of merchandise into the U.S. last year. Although Panko declined to name specific clients that operate in FTZ 68, he said they range from automotive manufacturers to medical device manufacturers and logistics companies.
There’s also FTZ 150, in Northwest El Paso. That program’s grantee is the Westmore Economic Development Corporation.
About 8% of the goods that cross into the U.S. through ports of entry in the El Paso region are covered through an FTZ program, said Jerry Pacheco, who recruits businesses to Santa Teresa industrial parks as president of the Border Industrial Association.
Pacheco said FTZs are indispensable for economic development in the borderland. And the area’s FTZs have gotten some positive attention.
Pacheco said that in a 2020 FTZ board report to Congress, El Paso’s FTZ 150 was ranked fifth; Santa Teresa’s FTZ 198 was 10th, and the city’s FTZ 68 was 15th.
“We’re a big presence in the region when you combine all we’re doing,” Pacheco said.
The program looks different in other states. In New Mexico, FTZ 197 is county-wide across Doña Ana County.
In El Paso’s FTZ 68, the boundaries are not county-wide but are more specifically tailored to sites around the city, mostly close to ports of entry. The foreign trade zones work with manufacturing and distribution companies, as well as third-party logistics companies, Panko said.
An interested company goes through an application and vetting process with the foreign trade zones, which can write a letter to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection in support of the company.
CBP then vets the company for things like security and inventory control. If a company is accepted into the program, it can reap benefits like eliminating, reducing or deferring customs duties and tariffs.
Other benefits include direct delivery and consolidated fees for multiple entries.
Companies in the foreign trade zones are also able to manufacture and store in bonded warehouses.
“It’s basically a way to optimize your global supply chain,” Panko said.
Foreign trade zones also reflect how global the supply chain has become, especially for consumer products like cars. Less is made wholly in the U.S., and manufacturers often rely on parts and products made in another part of the world.
“You can see it right now with what’s going on with trying to buy certain things at the store. It’s on a ship outside a port or it hasn’t left a country yet where it was built,” Panko said.
El Paso’s FTZ 68 can cover products coming into the country by any mode of transportation. At its office at the airport, it also has a customs department.
The foreign trade zones do charge for the program. The fee is about $20,000, but Panko said clients can save millions in customs fees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.